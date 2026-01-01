Giving Tuesday Templates for Soccer Teams

Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more players, without extra work.

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Soccer Teams

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early support kicks off something big 🥅 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when communities rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide new cleats and equipment for 25 young players who can't afford gear. Every early donation gets us closer to making sure no kid sits on the sidelines. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to equipment and field time — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off the campaign → Your early gift builds momentum and shows other families they're not alone in supporting these kids. Thank you for believing in what soccer can do for our community. – The Team
Copy content
COPIED!

template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today's the day — help 25 kids get on the field ⚽ **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide new cleats and equipment for 25 young players who can't afford gear. Every donation gets us closer to making sure no kid sits on the sidelines. Your donation can help provide: - **$30** — a pair of cleats for one player - **$75** — full uniform and shin guards - **$150** — complete gear package for one season **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a kid get in the game →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can make sure every child has what they need to play the sport they love. – The Team
Copy content
COPIED!

template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday ⚽ **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,750** **18 young players** now have new cleats, uniforms, and gear — no more sitting on the sidelines because they couldn't afford equipment. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $188 in fees** — enough to fund cleats for 6 more kids. *One parent told us:* "Seeing my daughter's face when she got her first real cleats reminded me why community matters so much." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these players in action — the season starts next month and we can't wait to share their stories. With gratitude, **The Team**
Copy content
COPIED!

Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Soccer Teams

template 1

**It's Giving Tuesday** ⚽ and every kid deserves to play. We're raising funds to get 25 young players the cleats and gear they need. No child should sit on the sidelines because they can't afford equipment. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift makes an immediate impact: **$30** = cleats for one player ⚽ **$75** = full uniform and shin guards **$150** = complete gear package Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. 100% goes directly to getting kids in the game. Help us make sure every child can chase their soccer dreams today 💙 [Insert Donation Link] #GivingTuesday
Copy content
COPIED!

template 2

It's Giving Tuesday ⚽ Our team needs new equipment and training gear to keep these kids playing the sport they love. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = New soccer ball for practice ⚽ $50 = Shin guards for one player $100 = Team jersey that lasts all season Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift goes straight to the kids on the field. Every dollar you give today helps us build champions, not just in soccer, but in life 💙 [Insert Donation Link] #GivingTuesday
Copy content
COPIED!

template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and our youth soccer program is stepping up to keep kids on the field and off the streets. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $3,000 today to fund equipment, field time, and coaching for 50 local kids who can't afford club fees. - $25 = cleats for one player - $75 = a month of field rental - $150 = coaching stipend for our volunteer mentors We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to the kids — not processing fees. Proud of our scrappy team for making soccer accessible to everyone. If keeping kids active and connected resonates with you — share, donate, or drop a note below ⚽ #GivingTuesday
Copy content
COPIED!

Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Soccer Teams

Idea 1

⚽ Goals for Good Challenge

Players ask for pledges per goal scored this season. Supporters donate $5-$20 per goal, funding equipment and field fees while celebrating team achievements.

Idea 2

🏆 Sponsor-a-Player Drive

Let donors sponsor individual players for $50-$200, covering registration, cleats, or uniforms. Share player stories and create sponsor certificates for a personal connection.

Idea 3

👕 Jersey Auction Fundraiser

Auction signed jerseys, team photos, or coach experiences. Set buy-it-now prices for quick sales, with proceeds funding travel costs and tournament fees.

Idea 4

⚽ Skills & Scholarships Clinic

Host a skills clinic where local coaches teach fundamentals. Charge $15-30 per participant, with proceeds funding scholarships for players who can't afford registration fees.

Idea 5

📸 Team Memory Package

Create team photo packages with action shots and team portraits. Sell digital downloads for $10-25, with all proceeds covering field maintenance and referee costs.

Idea 6

🥅 Penalty Kick Challenge

Run a penalty kick contest at halftime during games. Spectators pay $2 per attempt to win prizes, funding new practice equipment and tournament entry fees.

