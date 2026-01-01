Today's the day — help 25 kids get on the field ⚽ **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide new cleats and equipment for 25 young players who can't afford gear. Every donation gets us closer to making sure no kid sits on the sidelines. Your donation can help provide: - **$30** — a pair of cleats for one player - **$75** — full uniform and shin guards - **$150** — complete gear package for one season **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a kid get in the game →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can make sure every child has what they need to play the sport they love. – The Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday ⚽ **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,750** **18 young players** now have new cleats, uniforms, and gear — no more sitting on the sidelines because they couldn't afford equipment. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $188 in fees** — enough to fund cleats for 6 more kids. *One parent told us:* "Seeing my daughter's face when she got her first real cleats reminded me why community matters so much." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these players in action — the season starts next month and we can't wait to share their stories. With gratitude, **The Team**

