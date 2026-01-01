Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more families, without extra work.
Supporters write short messages to someone you serve. A sponsor gives $5 per note (up to your cap), funding programs while spreading hope.
Let donors fund pre-set kits (meals, hygiene, books). Show a live counter, collect donations by level ($25/$75/$150), and host an optional packing meetup.
Run a 24-hour art auction. Buy-it-now pricing makes it fast; each bid fuels your mission. Artists handle delivery or pickup.
Create a "sponsor-a-service" board where donors fund specific services ($30 counseling session, $50 job training, $100 housing assistance). Track progress with a visual thermometer.
Host a virtual "Day in the Life" event. Share real client stories hourly, ask for micro-donations ($5-$25) tied to each story's need.
Launch a "Community Care Calendar" where each day represents a different service need. Donors "adopt" days for $25-$200, funding that service area.
