Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Social Services
template 1
Before #GivingTuesday
Your early gift kicks off something big 💙
Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most.
We're launching a campaign to provide emergency assistance for 75 families facing housing, food, and utility crises. Every early donation moves us closer to that goal.
Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to families in need — not to credit card fees or platforms.
Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign: {{donation_link}}
Your early gift builds momentum and inspires others to give.
Thank you for being part of this community. Together, we're just getting started.
– The Team
Today is Giving Tuesday — your gift changes everything 💙
**It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever.
We're raising funds to provide emergency assistance for 75 families facing housing, food, and utility crises. Every gift brings us closer to helping families stay in their homes and put food on the table.
Your donation can help provide:
- **$35** — one week of emergency groceries for a family
- **$85** — utility assistance to keep the lights on
- **$200** — emergency rent support to prevent eviction
**100% of your donation goes directly to families in need** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits.
[Help a family through their crisis today →]({{donation_link}})
Together, we can help 75 families get back on their feet.
– The Team
Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙
**Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.**
You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together:
**Total raised: $6,240**
**52 families** now have access to emergency assistance — housing support, utility payments, and groceries to get through their crisis.
Here's what makes this even more powerful:
**By using Zeffy, we saved $312 in fees** — enough to fund emergency groceries for 9 more families.
*One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when families are struggling."
[Follow us on Facebook](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing updates as families get back on their feet.
With gratitude,
**The Team**
**It's Giving Tuesday** — and families in crisis need us today. 💙
We're raising emergency funds to help 75 families facing eviction, food insecurity, and utility shutoffs.
[Insert Donation Link]
Your gift makes an immediate difference:
**$35** = one week of groceries for a family
**$85** = utility assistance to keep the lights on
**$200** = emergency rent support
Because we use Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to families — no fees taken out. Your full gift funds the mission.
Together, we can help 75 families get back on their feet.
[Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
It's Giving Tuesday — and families in our community need your help. 💙
Today we're raising funds to keep our food pantry stocked and our emergency assistance program running through the holidays.
[Insert Donation Link]
Your gift goes further here:
$25 = groceries for a family of four
$50 = emergency rent assistance
$100 = a week of hot meals
Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission.
Every dollar you give today helps a neighbor in crisis. Thank you for showing up when it matters most.
[Insert Donation Link]
💙 #GivingTuesday
It's Giving Tuesday — and we're raising $8,000 to keep families housed and fed this winter.
[Insert Donation Link]
Every dollar funds emergency assistance for local families facing eviction, utility shutoffs, or food insecurity.
- $50 = groceries for a family of four
- $150 = prevents an eviction notice
- $300 = keeps the heat on for a month
We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to families in crisis — not processing fees.
Our small team has helped 200+ families this year stay stable. If our mission resonates — share, donate, or drop a note below 💙
#GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for
template 1
template 2
template 3