Idea 1
Supporters sponsor individual players at $25 each. Create player cards with photos and goals. Track funding live on your campaign page.
Idea 2
Sell "innings" of support at different levels ($10/$25/$50). Donors pick their inning, you track progress through all 9 innings together.
Idea 3
Host a skills challenge day. Donors pledge per home run, strikeout, or stolen base. Set caps to stay manageable.
Idea 4
Sell "dugout seats" to supporters at $15 each. Create a virtual dugout roster showing filled spots. Perfect for tracking progress toward equipment goals.
Idea 5
Parents and fans pledge per team win during season. Set a reasonable cap ($5-10 per win). Celebrate victories while funding next year's gear.
Idea 6
Create team photo packages ($20/$35/$50) with action shots from games. Parents love keepsakes, funds go toward tournament fees and travel costs.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Softball Teams
