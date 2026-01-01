Today's the day — your gift powers 25 teams 🥎 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide new equipment and field maintenance for 25 local softball teams this season. Every gift brings us closer to safer fields and better gear for our players. Your donation can help provide: - **$35** — one new batting helmet for player safety - **$85** — field maintenance supplies for one team's season - **$200** — complete uniform set for one player **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help us gear up 25 teams today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give our players the equipment and safe fields they deserve. – The Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday ⚾ **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,240** **15 local softball teams** now have access to new batting helmets, field maintenance supplies, and complete uniform sets — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $162 in fees** — enough to fund 4 more batting helmets for player safety. *One parent told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful our softball community can be." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these new uniforms and equipment in action — the spring season is going to be amazing. With gratitude, **The Team**

