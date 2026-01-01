Today's the day — your scholarship gift changes everything 💙 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide leadership scholarships for 25 sorority members who need financial support to attend conferences, workshops, and sisterhood events. Your donation can help provide: - **$50** — registration for one leadership workshop - **$125** — full conference attendance for one sister - **$300** — complete scholarship package including travel and materials **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a sister unlock her leadership potential →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can empower 25 sisters to become the leaders our communities need. – The [Org Name] Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,125** **15 sorority sisters** now have access to leadership scholarships — covering conference registrations, workshop fees, and travel support to help them grow into the leaders our communities need. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $156 in fees** — enough to fund registration for 3 more leadership workshops. *One sister told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful our sisterhood really is." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing updates as sisters attend their first conferences and workshops. With gratitude, **[Organization Name] Team**

