Idea 1
Sisters write encouraging notes to local students facing challenges. Sponsors donate $10 per letter, funding mentorship programs while spreading sisterhood beyond your chapter.
Idea 2
Feature one scholarship recipient's story daily. Set donation tiers ($25/$100/$500) with live progress tracking. Show how sisterhood creates lasting educational impact.
Idea 3
Alumnae share handwritten letters about how sisterhood shaped them. Auction letters with buy-it-now pricing. Funds support current member leadership development and community service.
Idea 4
Host a virtual sisterhood showcase where members share 2-minute videos about their chapter's impact. Donors vote with donations ($10/$25/$50). Winner gets featured, all funds support community outreach.
Idea 5
Create care packages for local women's shelters or college students. Set package costs ($30/$60/$100) with live tracking. Host optional assembly party for members and supporters.
Idea 6
Launch a 24-hour "Sister Stories" campaign. Members share photos with impact captions. Each share unlocks $5 from sponsors (up to goal). Funds leadership workshops and service projects.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Sororities
