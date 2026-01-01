Giving Tuesday Templates for Sororities

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Sororities

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early gift could spark something amazing 💙 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide leadership scholarships for 25 sorority members who need financial support to attend conferences, workshops, and sisterhood events. Every early donation brings us closer to that goal. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to scholarships — not to credit card fees or platform costs. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign → Your early gift builds momentum and inspires other sisters to give. Thank you for believing in our sisterhood. Together, we're just getting started. – The [Org Name] Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today's the day — your scholarship gift changes everything 💙 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide leadership scholarships for 25 sorority members who need financial support to attend conferences, workshops, and sisterhood events. Your donation can help provide: - **$50** — registration for one leadership workshop - **$125** — full conference attendance for one sister - **$300** — complete scholarship package including travel and materials **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a sister unlock her leadership potential →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can empower 25 sisters to become the leaders our communities need. – The [Org Name] Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,125** **15 sorority sisters** now have access to leadership scholarships — covering conference registrations, workshop fees, and travel support to help them grow into the leaders our communities need. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $156 in fees** — enough to fund registration for 3 more leadership workshops. *One sister told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful our sisterhood really is." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing updates as sisters attend their first conferences and workshops. With gratitude, **[Organization Name] Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Sororities

template 1

**It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your sisterhood can change lives. 💙 We're raising funds to provide **leadership scholarships for 25 sorority members** who need financial support to attend conferences, workshops, and sisterhood events. [Insert Donation Link] Your donation can help provide: **$50** = registration for one leadership workshop **$125** = full conference attendance for one sister **$300** = complete scholarship package Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your **full gift funds the mission.** Help a sister unlock her leadership potential today. [Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday! ✨ Today we're raising funds to support our sisters through emergency scholarships and mental health resources. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = Care package for a struggling sister $50 = Emergency textbook fund $100 = Mental health counseling session Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift goes directly to supporting our sisterhood. Every sister deserves to thrive, not just survive college. Your support makes that possible. [Insert Donation Link] Thank you for believing in our bond 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and our sorority is raising $3,000 to fund leadership scholarships for young women who need it most. [Insert Donation Link] Every contribution directly supports our scholarship fund, helping sisters pursue their education without financial barriers. - $50 = textbooks for one semester - $150 = leadership conference attendance - $500 = full semester scholarship support We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to scholarships — not processing fees. Proud of our chapter for making higher education accessible. If empowering young women resonates with you — share, donate, or drop a note below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Sororities

Idea 1

💌 Sister Circle Support

Sisters write encouraging notes to local students facing challenges. Sponsors donate $10 per letter, funding mentorship programs while spreading sisterhood beyond your chapter.

Idea 2

🎓 Scholarship Spotlight

Feature one scholarship recipient's story daily. Set donation tiers ($25/$100/$500) with live progress tracking. Show how sisterhood creates lasting educational impact.

Idea 3

🌟 Legacy Letter Campaign

Alumnae share handwritten letters about how sisterhood shaped them. Auction letters with buy-it-now pricing. Funds support current member leadership development and community service.

Idea 4

🎬 Sisterhood Showcase

Host a virtual sisterhood showcase where members share 2-minute videos about their chapter's impact. Donors vote with donations ($10/$25/$50). Winner gets featured, all funds support community outreach.

Idea 5

📦 Care Package Drive

Create care packages for local women's shelters or college students. Set package costs ($30/$60/$100) with live tracking. Host optional assembly party for members and supporters.

Idea 6

📸 Sister Stories Challenge

Launch a 24-hour "Sister Stories" campaign. Members share photos with impact captions. Each share unlocks $5 from sponsors (up to goal). Funds leadership workshops and service projects.

