Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Sports and Recreation Leagues

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your team's biggest game starts Tuesday 🏆 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when communities rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide equipment and scholarships for 25 young athletes who can't afford league fees. Every early donation gets us closer to keeping kids in the game. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to equipment and scholarships — not to credit card fees or platform costs. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and shows other supporters we're serious about impact. Thank you for believing in what sports can do for kids. – The Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Game day is here — your gift changes everything 🏆 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide equipment and scholarships for 25 young athletes who can't afford league fees. Every gift today keeps another kid in the game. Your donation can help provide: - **$35** — new cleats or protective gear for one player - **$85** — full uniform set (jersey, shorts, socks) - **$200** — one month of league fees and coaching **100% of your donation goes directly to equipment and scholarships** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a young athlete stay in the game →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 25 kids the chance to learn teamwork, build confidence, and discover what they're capable of. – The Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🏆 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $4,200** **18 young athletes** now have access to equipment, uniforms, and league fees — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $210 in fees** — enough to fund cleats and protective gear for 6 more players. *One parent told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when kids need us most." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these young athletes in action — the season starts soon and the best is yet to come. With gratitude, **The Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Sports and Recreation Leagues

template 1

**It's Giving Tuesday** — and every kid deserves to play. ⚽ We're raising funds to provide equipment and scholarships for 25 young athletes who can't afford league fees. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift today can help provide: **$35** = new cleats or protective gear for one player **$85** = full uniform set (jersey, shorts, socks) **$200** = one month of league fees and coaching Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. 100% goes directly to keeping kids in the game. Help us give 25 kids the chance to learn teamwork, build confidence, and discover what they're capable of. [Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday! ⚽ Our youth league needs new equipment and field maintenance to keep 200+ kids playing safely this season. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = New soccer balls for practice 🏈 $50 = Safety cones and first aid supplies $100 = Field line paint for the whole season Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift goes straight to keeping kids active and healthy. Every kid deserves to play. Help us make it happen today 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and we're raising $3,000 to keep kids active and connected in our community. [Insert Donation Link] Today we're funding equipment, field maintenance, and scholarships for families who need support. Every dollar stays local. - $25 = new soccer ball for practice - $75 = field equipment for one season - $150 = full scholarship for one child We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to the kids — not processing fees. Proud of our volunteer coaches and families who make this league possible. If youth sports matter to you — share, donate, or drop a note below ⚽ #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Sports and Recreation Leagues

Idea 1

⚽ Adopt-a-Player Campaign

Supporters sponsor a player for $25-$100. Create team roster cards showing each "adopted" player. Funds go toward equipment, uniforms, or scholarships while building personal connections.

Idea 2

🎯 Fund-the-Need Drive

Set donation goals for specific needs: $50 for new balls, $200 for field maintenance, $500 for tournament fees. Show live progress bars and celebrate when each goal gets funded.

Idea 3

🏃 Pledge-per-Play Challenge

Host a skills challenge day where donors pledge per goal scored, lap completed, or basket made. Cap pledges at reasonable amounts and turn practice into fundraising fun.

Idea 4

📸 Team Memory Package

Create team photo packages where families buy digital downloads for $10-$25. Include action shots, team photos, and season highlights. All proceeds fund equipment while giving families lasting memories.

Idea 5

👕 Spirit Gear Sale

Sell branded gear (t-shirts, water bottles, car decals) with team logos. Set simple pricing tiers and let supporters show their pride while funding your season needs.

Idea 6

🏢 Practice Sponsor Program

Ask local businesses to sponsor practice sessions for $50-$200. Create sponsor banners for the field and thank them in team newsletters. Easy ask, visible recognition, steady funding.

