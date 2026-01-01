template 1 Before #GivingTuesday Your team's biggest game starts Tuesday 🏆 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when communities rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide equipment and scholarships for 25 young athletes who can't afford league fees. Every early donation gets us closer to keeping kids in the game. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to equipment and scholarships — not to credit card fees or platform costs. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and shows other supporters we're serious about impact. Thank you for believing in what sports can do for kids. – The Team Copy content COPIED!

template 2 On #GivingTuesday Game day is here — your gift changes everything 🏆 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide equipment and scholarships for 25 young athletes who can't afford league fees. Every gift today keeps another kid in the game. Your donation can help provide: - **$35** — new cleats or protective gear for one player - **$85** — full uniform set (jersey, shorts, socks) - **$200** — one month of league fees and coaching **100% of your donation goes directly to equipment and scholarships** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a young athlete stay in the game →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 25 kids the chance to learn teamwork, build confidence, and discover what they're capable of. – The Team Copy content COPIED!