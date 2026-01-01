Game time: Your Giving Tuesday gift changes everything 🏆 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide new equipment and training opportunities for 25 young athletes who can't afford league fees. Every gift gets us closer to that goal. Your donation can help provide: - **$35** — a new pair of cleats for one athlete - **$85** — full practice gear (jersey, shorts, socks) - **$200** — equipment package plus a month of training **100% of your donation goes to our programs** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. **[Help a young athlete get in the game →]({{donation_link}})** Together, we can make sure every kid has a shot at being part of the team. – The Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🏆 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,200** 18 young athletes now have access to new equipment and training opportunities — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $160 in fees** — enough to fund cleats for 4 more kids. *One parent told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we rally around our kids." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these athletes in action — the season is just getting started. With gratitude, **The Team**

