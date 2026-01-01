Today's the day — your STEM gift sparks curiosity 🔬 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to bring hands-on STEM learning to 75 kids who wouldn't otherwise have access. Think robotics kits, coding workshops, and real experiments that spark curiosity. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — supplies for one coding workshop session - **$75** — a complete robotics kit for hands-on learning - **$150** — a full month of STEM programming for one child **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help spark the next generation of innovators →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 75 kids the chance to discover their potential through STEM. – The [Org Name] Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🧬 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,750** **50 kids** now have access to hands-on STEM programming — robotics kits, coding workshops, and real experiments that spark curiosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $188 in fees** — enough to fund 7 more coding workshop sessions. *One parent told us:* "Seeing my daughter light up when her robot moved for the first time — that's what community looks like." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these young innovators in action — the best discoveries are yet to come. With gratitude, **The [Organization Name] Team**

