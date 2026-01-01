Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more students discover STEM, without extra work.
Idea 1
Supporters sponsor coding hours at $10 each. Track live progress on your campaign page as students learn. Every hour funded = real STEM skills built.
Idea 2
Let donors build complete classroom kits: $25 for supplies, $75 for robotics, $150 for lab equipment. Show what each level unlocks for students.
Idea 3
Students showcase projects in a 24-hour online expo. Supporters vote with donations ($5-$50). Winners get featured, everyone gets funded for next semester's materials.
Idea 4
Create a "STEM Mentor Match" where supporters sponsor 1-on-1 mentoring sessions at $30 each. Students get paired with industry professionals for coding, engineering, or science guidance.
Idea 5
Launch "Future Innovators Fund" with tiered giving: $20 covers workshop materials, $50 funds field trips, $100 sponsors competition entry fees. Show live progress toward each goal.
Idea 6
Host "Tech Skills Auction" where students offer to teach donors basic coding, 3D printing, or robotics skills. Supporters bid $25-$100 for personalized lessons while funding programs.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for STEM Education Programs
