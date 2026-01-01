Giving Tuesday Templates for STEM Education Programs

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - STEM Education Programs

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early gift could spark something amazing 🚀 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to bring hands-on STEM learning to 75 kids who wouldn't otherwise have access. Think robotics kits, coding workshops, and real experiments that spark curiosity. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to STEM supplies and programs — not to platform fees or processing costs. Be one of the first 15 donors to kickstart our campaign → Your early gift builds momentum and shows other supporters we're serious about reaching every kid. Thank you for believing in the power of STEM education. – The [Org Name] Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today's the day — your STEM gift sparks curiosity 🔬 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to bring hands-on STEM learning to 75 kids who wouldn't otherwise have access. Think robotics kits, coding workshops, and real experiments that spark curiosity. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — supplies for one coding workshop session - **$75** — a complete robotics kit for hands-on learning - **$150** — a full month of STEM programming for one child **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help spark the next generation of innovators →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 75 kids the chance to discover their potential through STEM. – The [Org Name] Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🧬 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,750** **50 kids** now have access to hands-on STEM programming — robotics kits, coding workshops, and real experiments that spark curiosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $188 in fees** — enough to fund 7 more coding workshop sessions. *One parent told us:* "Seeing my daughter light up when her robot moved for the first time — that's what community looks like." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these young innovators in action — the best discoveries are yet to come. With gratitude, **The [Organization Name] Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for STEM Education Programs

template 1

**It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your gift can spark the next generation of innovators! 🚀 We're raising funds to bring hands-on STEM learning to 75 kids who wouldn't otherwise have access. Think robotics kits, coding workshops, and real experiments that ignite curiosity. **[Insert Donation Link]** Your donation can provide: **$25** = supplies for one coding workshop session **$75** = a complete robotics kit for hands-on learning **$150** = a full month of STEM programming for one child Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. 100% goes directly to STEM supplies and programs. Help us give 75 kids the chance to discover their potential through STEM. Every future engineer, programmer, and scientist starts with curiosity. **[Insert Donation Link]** 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday! 🚀 Today we're raising funds to bring hands-on STEM learning to 200 more kids this year — coding camps, robotics kits, and science experiments that spark curiosity. [Insert Donation Link] Your impact: 💻 $25 = coding supplies for one student 🤖 $50 = robotics kit for a classroom 🔬 $100 = full STEM camp scholarship Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. 100% goes directly to inspiring the next generation of innovators. Every kid deserves to see themselves as a scientist, engineer, or creator. Help us make that happen today. [Insert Donation Link] Thank you for believing in our future problem-solvers 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and we're showing up for the next generation of innovators and problem-solvers. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $8,000 today to expand our hands-on STEM programs for underserved students in our community. Your impact: - $50 = coding workshop for one student - $150 = robotics kit for a full semester - $300 = field trip to local tech companies We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to inspiring young minds — not processing fees. Proud of our scrappy team for reaching 200+ students this year. If our mission resonates — share, donate, or drop a note below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for STEM Education Programs

Idea 1

💻 Code-a-Thon Sponsorship

Supporters sponsor coding hours at $10 each. Track live progress on your campaign page as students learn. Every hour funded = real STEM skills built.

Idea 2

🔬 Build-a-Lab Drive

Let donors build complete classroom kits: $25 for supplies, $75 for robotics, $150 for lab equipment. Show what each level unlocks for students.

Idea 3

🏆 STEM Showcase Challenge

Students showcase projects in a 24-hour online expo. Supporters vote with donations ($5-$50). Winners get featured, everyone gets funded for next semester's materials.

Idea 4

🤝 STEM Mentor Match

Create a "STEM Mentor Match" where supporters sponsor 1-on-1 mentoring sessions at $30 each. Students get paired with industry professionals for coding, engineering, or science guidance.

Idea 5

🚀 Future Innovators Fund

Launch "Future Innovators Fund" with tiered giving: $20 covers workshop materials, $50 funds field trips, $100 sponsors competition entry fees. Show live progress toward each goal.

Idea 6

🎓 Tech Skills Auction

Host "Tech Skills Auction" where students offer to teach donors basic coding, 3D printing, or robotics skills. Supporters bid $25-$100 for personalized lessons while funding programs.

