It's Giving Tuesday — your gift powers student leaders 🎓 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide leadership workshops and activities for 75 student club members this year. Your donation helps build the next generation of leaders on campus. Your gift can provide: - **$25** — workshop materials for one student leader - **$50** — a full leadership training session for 5 students - **$100** — mentorship program access for 10 club members **100% of your donation goes to student programs** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help develop 75 student leaders today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can empower students to lead with confidence and create lasting change on campus. – The [Org Name] Team

template 3 Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🎓 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,750** 75 student club members now have access to leadership workshops and mentorship programs — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $188 in fees** — enough to fund workshop materials for 7 more student leaders. *One donor told us:* "Seeing students step into leadership roles reminds me why investing in the next generation matters so much." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these future leaders in action — the best is yet to come. With gratitude, **[Organization Name] Team**

