Giving Tuesday Templates for Student Clubs

Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps your club's mission, without extra work.

Keep 100% of your Giving Tuesday donations with Zeffy
Decorative

Trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Student Clubs

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Student Clubs

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your student club campaign starts Tuesday 🎓 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to fund leadership workshops and activities for 75 student club members this year. Every early donation helps us reach that goal faster. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to student programs — not to credit card fees or platform costs. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign → Your early gift builds momentum and shows other supporters we're serious about impact. Thank you for believing in student leadership development. – The [Org Name] Team
Copy content
COPIED!

template 2

On #GivingTuesday

It's Giving Tuesday — your gift powers student leaders 🎓 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide leadership workshops and activities for 75 student club members this year. Your donation helps build the next generation of leaders on campus. Your gift can provide: - **$25** — workshop materials for one student leader - **$50** — a full leadership training session for 5 students - **$100** — mentorship program access for 10 club members **100% of your donation goes to student programs** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help develop 75 student leaders today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can empower students to lead with confidence and create lasting change on campus. – The [Org Name] Team
Copy content
COPIED!

template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🎓 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,750** 75 student club members now have access to leadership workshops and mentorship programs — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $188 in fees** — enough to fund workshop materials for 7 more student leaders. *One donor told us:* "Seeing students step into leadership roles reminds me why investing in the next generation matters so much." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these future leaders in action — the best is yet to come. With gratitude, **[Organization Name] Team**
Copy content
COPIED!

Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Student Clubs

template 1

**It's Giving Tuesday** — and your support can change everything for student leaders on campus. 💙 We're raising funds to provide leadership workshops and activities for 75 student club members this year. These programs build confidence, skills, and lasting connections. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift makes a real difference: **$25** = workshop materials for one student leader **$50** = full leadership training for 5 students **$100** = mentorship program access for 10 club members Because we use Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to student programs — no fees, no cuts. Your full gift funds the mission. Help us develop the next generation of campus leaders today. 💙 #GivingTuesday
Copy content
COPIED!

template 2

It's Giving Tuesday! 🎓 Our student club is raising funds to support [specific program/initiative] that directly impacts our campus community. [Insert Donation Link] Every gift makes a difference: 💙 $25 = supplies for one workshop 💙 $50 = materials for a semester project 💙 $100 = event programming for 20 students Because we use Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to our mission — no fees taken out, so your full gift funds what matters most. Your support helps us create opportunities, build community, and make real change on campus. Thank you for believing in what we do! 💙 #GivingTuesday
Copy content
COPIED!

template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and we're raising $3,000 to fund leadership workshops for student clubs across our community. [Insert Donation Link] Today, we're empowering the next generation of changemakers with skills that last a lifetime. - $25 = workshop materials for one student leader - $100 = full leadership training for a club officer - $500 = mentorship program for an entire semester We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to developing tomorrow's leaders — not processing fees. Proud of our small but mighty team for making this possible. If building student leadership resonates with you — share, donate, or drop a note below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Copy content
COPIED!

Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Student Clubs

Idea 1

🎓 Study Buddy Sponsorship

🎓 Study Buddy Sponsorship Match donors with specific students for semester support. $50 sponsors textbooks, $150 covers lab fees, $300 funds a full semester kit. Share progress updates and thank-you notes.

Idea 2

🏆 Club Championship Challenge

🏆 Club Championship Challenge Create friendly competition between student groups. Set team fundraising goals, track progress live, and celebrate wins. Winner gets recognition plus funding for their next big project.

Idea 3

📚 Skills-for-Scholarships Auction

📚 Skills-for-Scholarships Auction Students offer tutoring, tech help, or creative services. Donors bid on sessions, funding scholarships while connecting students with mentors. Easy online bidding keeps it simple.

Idea 4

🎒 Campus Care Package Drive

🎒 Campus Care Package Drive Students create wish lists for finals week survival kits. Donors sponsor items ($10 snacks, $25 supplies, $50 full package). Track progress live and host a packing party.

Idea 5

💡 Innovation Pitch Night

💡 Innovation Pitch Night Student clubs present their big ideas to community donors. Set funding goals per project, let supporters vote with dollars. Winners get seed money for implementation.

Idea 6

🌟 Student Story Spotlight

🌟 Student Story Spotlight Share weekly stories of club members making impact. Donors give $20 per story to fund next semester's activities. Simple, personal, and builds ongoing support.

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Read more stories
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.