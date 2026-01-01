Giving Tuesday Templates for Study Abroad Programs

Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more students study abroad, without extra work.

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Study Abroad Programs

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early gift could change everything for our students ✈️ Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to send 25 students on life-changing study abroad experiences this year. Every early donation brings us closer to opening doors that might otherwise stay closed. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to student scholarships — not to credit card fees or platform costs. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and shows other supporters that transformative education is worth investing in. Thank you for believing in our students' potential. Together, we're just getting started. – The [Org Name] Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today's your chance to send a student abroad ✈️ **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to send 25 students on life-changing study abroad experiences this year. Every donation opens doors that might otherwise stay closed. Your gift today can provide: - **$50** — application fee support for one student - **$150** — visa and documentation assistance - **$500** — partial scholarship toward program costs **100% of your donation goes to student scholarships** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help send a student abroad today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we're opening the world to students who deserve every opportunity to grow. – The [Org Name] Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday ✈️ **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,750** **15 students** now have access to life-changing study abroad experiences — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $188 in fees** — enough to cover visa documentation for 1 more student. *One donor told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how transformative these opportunities can be for young people." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing updates as our students prepare for their adventures abroad. With gratitude, **The [Organization Name] Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Study Abroad Programs

template 1

**It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your gift opens doors to the world. 🌍 We're raising funds to send 25 students on life-changing study abroad experiences this year. Every donation breaks down barriers that keep dreams out of reach. [Insert Donation Link] Your impact today: **$50** = application fee support for one student **$150** = visa and documentation assistance **$500** = partial scholarship toward program costs Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds student scholarships, not platform costs. Together, we're opening the world to students who deserve every opportunity to grow. Thank you for believing in their potential 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday! ✈️ Help us send deserving students abroad to change their lives forever. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift opens doors: $25 = passport application fee $100 = visa processing $500 = flight scholarship 💙 Because we use Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to student scholarships — no fees taken out. Every student deserves to see the world. Help us make it happen today. #GivingTuesday 💙
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and we're raising $8,000 to send 20 students on life-changing study abroad experiences. [Insert Donation Link] Every dollar funds scholarships for students who wouldn't otherwise have this opportunity to expand their worldview and build global connections. - $50 = application fee coverage for one student - $200 = visa and documentation support - $400 = one month of cultural immersion programming We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to student scholarships — not processing fees. Proud of our small team for making global education accessible. If breaking down barriers to international experience resonates — share, donate, or drop a note below 🌍 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Study Abroad Programs

Idea 1

🌍 Sponsor-a-Journey

Supporters sponsor a student's cultural experience abroad ($25/$50/$100 levels). Share real stories and photos from past participants. Track funding live on your campaign page.

Idea 2

📦 Care Package Drive

Create care packages for students studying abroad. Donors fund pre-made kits ($30 homesick kit, $75 emergency fund, $150 full support package). Host a packing party.

Idea 3

📸 Stories from Abroad

Students abroad share daily photos/videos of their experience. Supporters pledge per post ($2-5 each) with a funding cap. Celebrate the journey while raising funds.

Idea 4

🎨 Culture Shock Auction

Host a virtual "Culture Shock" auction where students abroad donate unique local items. Set buy-it-now prices ($15-$100) and let supporters bid. Easy setup, global participation.

Idea 5

👥 Adopt-a-Student

Students create "Study Buddy" profiles sharing their abroad experience. Supporters "adopt" a student for $40/month, funding essentials while building personal connections through updates.

Idea 6

✈️ Miles for Dreams

Launch a "Miles for Dreams" challenge where supporters pledge per mile students travel abroad. Track collectively on your campaign page with a funding cap ($500-$2000).

