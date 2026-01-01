template 1 Before #GivingTuesday Your early gift could change everything for our students ✈️ Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to send 25 students on life-changing study abroad experiences this year. Every early donation brings us closer to opening doors that might otherwise stay closed. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to student scholarships — not to credit card fees or platform costs. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and shows other supporters that transformative education is worth investing in. Thank you for believing in our students' potential. Together, we're just getting started. – The [Org Name] Team Copy content COPIED!

template 2 On #GivingTuesday Today's your chance to send a student abroad ✈️ **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to send 25 students on life-changing study abroad experiences this year. Every donation opens doors that might otherwise stay closed. Your gift today can provide: - **$50** — application fee support for one student - **$150** — visa and documentation assistance - **$500** — partial scholarship toward program costs **100% of your donation goes to student scholarships** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help send a student abroad today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we're opening the world to students who deserve every opportunity to grow. – The [Org Name] Team