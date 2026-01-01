Giving Tuesday Templates for Suicide Prevention Nonprofits

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Suicide Prevention Nonprofits

Before #GivingTuesday

Tuesday is the day we save lives together 💙 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that save lives. We're launching a campaign to provide crisis support for 75 people in their darkest moments. Every early donation brings hope closer to someone who needs it most. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to our crisis hotline and support programs — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and shows others that hope is possible. Thank you for being part of this lifesaving work. – The [Org Name] Team
On #GivingTuesday

Your Giving Tuesday gift saves lives today 💙 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide crisis support for 75 people in their darkest moments. Every gift brings hope closer to someone who needs it most. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — one crisis hotline session - **$75** — three days of follow-up support - **$150** — a full week of crisis intervention services **100% of your donation goes to our crisis hotline and support programs** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Be part of someone's lifeline today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can help 75 people find hope in their darkest hour. – The [Org Name] Team
Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,750** **50 people** now have access to crisis support and lifeline services — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $188 in fees** — enough to fund 7 additional crisis hotline sessions. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we received this week reminded us how powerful community can be when someone needs hope most." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing how your support is already changing lives. With gratitude, **[Organization Name] Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Suicide Prevention Nonprofits

**It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your gift can be someone's lifeline. 💙 We're raising funds to provide crisis support for 75 people in their darkest moments. Every donation brings hope closer to someone who needs it most. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift can help provide: **$25** = one crisis hotline session **$50** = two days of follow-up support **$100** = a full week of crisis intervention Because we use Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to our crisis hotline — no fees, no cuts. Your full gift funds hope. Together, we can help 75 people find light in their darkest hour. [Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
It's Giving Tuesday 💙 And right now, someone in our community needs to know they're not alone. We're raising funds today for our crisis support hotline — the lifeline that answers when hope feels impossible. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = One hour of crisis counseling $50 = Training materials for a new volunteer $100 = A week of 24/7 hotline coverage Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. Every dollar you give goes directly to saving lives. Your support today could be the voice someone desperately needs to hear. Thank you for believing in hope 💙 #GivingTuesday
It's Giving Tuesday — and we're showing up for the 1 in 5 adults facing a mental health crisis. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $8,000 today to fund our 24/7 crisis text line and peer support groups. Your impact: - $25 = one crisis intervention session - $100 = a month of group therapy for someone in need - $250 = training for a new volunteer counselor We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to saving lives — not processing fees. Proud of our small team for being here when it matters most. If our mission resonates — share, donate, or drop a note below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Suicide Prevention Nonprofits

Idea 1

💌 Messages of Hope

Supporters share a message of hope on your donation page. For every message, a sponsor gives $10 (up to $2,500), funding crisis hotline hours while spreading encouragement.

Idea 2

🎒 Life-Saving Kits

Let donors fund complete support kits ($25 safety plan/$75 family resources/$150 counselor training). Show live progress and host an optional volunteer packing day.

Idea 3

🎨 Stories of Strength Auction

Run a 24-hour "Stories of Strength" auction. Survivors share art, crafts, or services with buy-it-now pricing. Each purchase funds prevention programs.

Idea 4

🚶 Walk for Hope Challenge

Create a "Walk for Hope" virtual challenge. Participants track steps/miles over 30 days, sharing progress on social. Sponsors pledge per mile completed, funding crisis intervention training.

Idea 5

🕯️ Light in the Dark

Host a "Light in the Dark" candle fundraiser. Sell memorial/honor candles ($15-$50) with personalized messages. Display names at a community vigil, funding support groups year-round.

Idea 6

🍽️ Lifeline Lunch Drive

Run a "Lifeline Lunch" peer-to-peer drive. Supporters host small gatherings, sharing your mission over a meal. Each host collects donations, funding prevention outreach programs.

