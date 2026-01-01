template 1 Before #GivingTuesday Tuesday is the day we save lives together 💙 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that save lives. We're launching a campaign to provide crisis support for 75 people in their darkest moments. Every early donation brings hope closer to someone who needs it most. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to our crisis hotline and support programs — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and shows others that hope is possible. Thank you for being part of this lifesaving work. – The [Org Name] Team Copy content COPIED!

On #GivingTuesday Your Giving Tuesday gift saves lives today 💙 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide crisis support for 75 people in their darkest moments. Every gift brings hope closer to someone who needs it most. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — one crisis hotline session - **$75** — three days of follow-up support - **$150** — a full week of crisis intervention services **100% of your donation goes to our crisis hotline and support programs** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Be part of someone's lifeline today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can help 75 people find hope in their darkest hour. – The [Org Name] Team