Idea 1
Supporters share a message of hope on your donation page. For every message, a sponsor gives $10 (up to $2,500), funding crisis hotline hours while spreading encouragement.
Idea 2
Let donors fund complete support kits ($25 safety plan/$75 family resources/$150 counselor training). Show live progress and host an optional volunteer packing day.
Idea 3
Run a 24-hour "Stories of Strength" auction. Survivors share art, crafts, or services with buy-it-now pricing. Each purchase funds prevention programs.
Idea 4
Create a "Walk for Hope" virtual challenge. Participants track steps/miles over 30 days, sharing progress on social. Sponsors pledge per mile completed, funding crisis intervention training.
Idea 5
Host a "Light in the Dark" candle fundraiser. Sell memorial/honor candles ($15-$50) with personalized messages. Display names at a community vigil, funding support groups year-round.
Idea 6
Run a "Lifeline Lunch" peer-to-peer drive. Supporters host small gatherings, sharing your mission over a meal. Each host collects donations, funding prevention outreach programs.
