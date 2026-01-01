Today's the day — help 25 kids dive in 🏊‍♀️ **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide swim gear and pool time for 25 kids who can't afford team fees. Every child deserves the confidence and community that comes with being part of our team. Your donation can help provide: - **$30** — goggles and swim cap for one swimmer - **$75** — team suit and training gear - **$150** — a month of pool time for one child **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a child find their place on our team →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can make sure no kid sits on the sidelines because of cost. – The [Team Name] Coaching Staff

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🏊‍♀️ **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,750** **18 swimmers** now have the gear and pool time they need to be part of our team — no child left on the sidelines because of cost. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $188 in fees** — enough to fund goggles and swim caps for 6 more kids. *One parent told us:* "Seeing these kids light up when they got their team suits reminded me why community matters so much." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these swimmers in action — the best is yet to come. With gratitude, **[Team Name] Coaching Staff**

