Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Swimming Teams

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early support makes all the difference 🏊‍♀️ Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter to them. We're launching a campaign to provide swim gear and pool time for 25 kids who can't afford team fees. Every early donation gets us closer to making sure no child misses out on the confidence and community that comes with being part of our team. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to swim gear, pool rentals, and coaching — not to credit card fees or platform costs. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign → Your early gift builds momentum and shows other families they're not alone in supporting these kids. Thank you for believing in what we're building together. – The [Team Name] Coaching Staff
Copy content
COPIED!

template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today's the day — help 25 kids dive in 🏊‍♀️ **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide swim gear and pool time for 25 kids who can't afford team fees. Every child deserves the confidence and community that comes with being part of our team. Your donation can help provide: - **$30** — goggles and swim cap for one swimmer - **$75** — team suit and training gear - **$150** — a month of pool time for one child **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a child find their place on our team →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can make sure no kid sits on the sidelines because of cost. – The [Team Name] Coaching Staff
Copy content
COPIED!

template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🏊‍♀️ **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,750** **18 swimmers** now have the gear and pool time they need to be part of our team — no child left on the sidelines because of cost. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $188 in fees** — enough to fund goggles and swim caps for 6 more kids. *One parent told us:* "Seeing these kids light up when they got their team suits reminded me why community matters so much." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these swimmers in action — the best is yet to come. With gratitude, **[Team Name] Coaching Staff**
Copy content
COPIED!

Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Swimming Teams

template 1

🏊‍♀️ **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, we're diving in for kids who deserve a spot on our team. We're raising funds to provide swim gear and pool time for 25 kids who can't afford team fees. Every child deserves the confidence that comes with being part of something bigger. **[Insert Donation Link]** Your gift makes a real difference: 💙 **$30** = goggles and swim cap for one swimmer 💙 **$75** = team suit and training gear 💙 **$150** = a month of pool time for one child Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds swim gear, not platform costs. Help us make sure no kid sits on the sidelines because of cost. 💙 **[Insert Donation Link]** #GivingTuesday
Copy content
COPIED!

template 2

It's Giving Tuesday! 🏊‍♀️ Our swimmers train hard, but they shouldn't have to fundraise harder. Today we're raising funds for new lane ropes and timing equipment to keep our team competitive. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = New kickboards for training 🏊‍♂️ $50 = Pool lane rental for extra practice $100 = Team warm-up gear for meets Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift goes straight to our swimmers and their dreams. Every stroke counts. Every dollar counts. Help us make waves this season! 💙 [Insert Donation Link] #GivingTuesday
Copy content
COPIED!

template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and our swim team is diving in to raise $3,000 for new lane equipment and coaching scholarships. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising funds to keep our pool accessible for every kid who wants to learn, compete, and grow through swimming. Impact breakdown: - $50 = lane rope maintenance for a month - $150 = coaching scholarship for one swimmer - $500 = new starting blocks We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to our swimmers — not processing fees. Proud of our volunteer coaches and parent team for making this possible. If our mission resonates — share, donate, or drop a note below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Copy content
COPIED!

Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Swimming Teams

‍Idea 1

🏊 Sponsor-a-Swimmer Drive

🏊 Sponsor-a-Swimmer Drive Supporters "adopt" a swimmer for the season. Set donation levels ($25 practice gear, $75 meet fees, $150 full support). Share swimmer stories and progress updates throughout.

‍Idea 2

⏱️ Laps for Impact Challenge

⏱️ Laps for Impact Challenge Swimmers log practice laps; sponsors pledge per lap or donate flat amounts. Use live counters to show total laps swum and funds raised for equipment/travel.

‍Idea 3

🎯 Pool Equipment Wishlist

🎯 Pool Equipment Wishlist Create specific funding goals ($200 kickboards, $500 lane ropes, $1,000 timing system). Donors choose what to fund, see exactly how their gift helps the team.

‍Idea 4

🏆 Championship Fund Challenge

🏆 Championship Fund Challenge Set a team goal ($2,500 for state meet travel). Swimmers earn "points" for recruiting donors—$25 = 1 point, $100 = 5 points. Top fundraisers win team gear.

‍Idea 5

🎪 Swim-a-Thon Spectacle

🎪 Swim-a-Thon Spectacle Host a fun community event where swimmers do relay races while families donate per lap completed. Add food trucks and team merchandise sales for extra funds.

‍Idea 6

💙 Team Spirit Store

💙 Team Spirit Store Create an online store selling team-branded gear (shirts, water bottles, towels). Set prices with built-in donations—$30 shirt supports $10 to the team fund.

