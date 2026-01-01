Giving Tuesday Templates for Synagogues

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Synagogues

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early gift could inspire 50 others this Giving Tuesday 🕊️ Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when communities rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to strengthen our synagogue community by funding 25 families' High Holiday participation, ensuring no one is turned away due to financial hardship. Every early donation brings us closer to that goal. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to supporting our community — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 15 donors to kick off our campaign and help us build momentum for Tuesday. Your early gift shows others that our community stands together. Thank you for being part of this sacred work. – The [Synagogue Name] Team Give early and inspire others →
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today is Giving Tuesday — help 25 families celebrate together 🕊️ **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your gift helps ensure no family is turned away from our High Holiday celebrations. We're raising funds to support 25 families' participation in our sacred traditions, removing financial barriers that keep community members from joining us during the most meaningful times of year. Your donation can provide: - **$50** — High Holiday prayer book and materials for one family - **$120** — Full holiday meal sponsorship for a family of four - **$250** — Complete High Holiday participation for one family **100% of your donation goes directly to supporting our community** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help families celebrate together →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can ensure every member of our synagogue family has a place at our table during the High Holidays. – The [Synagogue Name] Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🕊️ **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $6,250** **18 families** now have full access to High Holiday celebrations — prayer books, holiday meals, and meaningful participation in our sacred traditions. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $312 in fees** — enough to fund holiday materials for 6 more families. *One community member told us:* "Knowing that every dollar went directly to helping families made my gift feel so much more meaningful." [Follow us on Facebook](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing how families are already preparing for the holidays together. With gratitude, **[Synagogue Name] Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Synagogues

template 1

**It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, we're ensuring no family misses our High Holiday celebrations due to financial hardship. 🕯️ We're raising funds to support 25 families' participation in our sacred traditions — removing barriers that keep community members from joining us during the most meaningful times of year. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift provides: **$50** = High Holiday prayer book and materials for one family **$120** = Full holiday meal sponsorship for a family of four **$250** = Complete High Holiday participation for one family Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds our community support. Help us build a synagogue where everyone belongs. 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday! 🕊️ Today, we're raising funds to keep our synagogue doors open and our community strong — from Shabbat dinners to Hebrew school, from lifecycle celebrations to support for families in need. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift makes a real difference: 💙 $36 = Shabbat dinner for a family 💙 $72 = One month of Hebrew school materials 💙 $180 = Holiday celebration for our entire community Because we use Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to our mission — no fees taken, no cents lost. Your full gift strengthens our sacred community. Thank you for being part of our synagogue family. Together, we build something beautiful. 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and our synagogue community is showing up for what matters most: supporting families in crisis. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $8,000 today to fund emergency assistance for congregants facing unexpected hardships — job loss, medical bills, housing instability. Your impact: - $50 = grocery support for one week - $150 = utility assistance for a month - $500 = emergency rent relief We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to families in need — not processing fees. Grateful for our community's heart and generosity. If our mission resonates, please share or donate below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Synagogues

‍Idea 1

🕯️ Light a Legacy

Members sponsor memorial candles or Torah honors for $18-$180. Create a simple donation page with dedication options. Funds support youth programs while honoring loved ones.

‍Idea 2

📚 Sponsor-a-Seat

Let donors "buy" High Holiday seats for families in need ($50-$250 levels). Track progress with a live counter. Builds community while ensuring everyone can worship together.

‍Idea 3

🍯 Sweet Traditions Drive

Sell homemade challah, honey, or Shabbat kits for pickup. Set simple pricing tiers, collect orders online, and coordinate volunteer bakers. Funds support synagogue programs naturally.

‍Idea 4

🎓 Sponsor Jewish Learning

Donors fund Hebrew school scholarships at $36/$72/$180 levels. Create a simple campaign page showing how many kids need support. Builds Jewish education while helping families afford tuition.

‍Idea 5

🏠 Monthly Mitzvah Club

Members pledge monthly amounts ($18/$36/$54) to sponsor ongoing synagogue needs like utilities, maintenance, or programming. Set up recurring donations with progress tracking for steady support.

‍Idea 6

🔨 Bid for Building Fund

Host a virtual or in-person auction featuring member services, homemade goods, or local business donations. Use simple bidding levels and quick checkout to fund building improvements.

