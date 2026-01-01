Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps your synagogue community, without extra work.
Idea 1
Members sponsor memorial candles or Torah honors for $18-$180. Create a simple donation page with dedication options. Funds support youth programs while honoring loved ones.
Idea 2
Let donors "buy" High Holiday seats for families in need ($50-$250 levels). Track progress with a live counter. Builds community while ensuring everyone can worship together.
Idea 3
Sell homemade challah, honey, or Shabbat kits for pickup. Set simple pricing tiers, collect orders online, and coordinate volunteer bakers. Funds support synagogue programs naturally.
Idea 4
Donors fund Hebrew school scholarships at $36/$72/$180 levels. Create a simple campaign page showing how many kids need support. Builds Jewish education while helping families afford tuition.
Idea 5
Members pledge monthly amounts ($18/$36/$54) to sponsor ongoing synagogue needs like utilities, maintenance, or programming. Set up recurring donations with progress tracking for steady support.
Idea 6
Host a virtual or in-person auction featuring member services, homemade goods, or local business donations. Use simple bidding levels and quick checkout to fund building improvements.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Synagogues
