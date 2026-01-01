Today is Giving Tuesday — help 25 families celebrate together 🕊️ **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your gift helps ensure no family is turned away from our High Holiday celebrations. We're raising funds to support 25 families' participation in our sacred traditions, removing financial barriers that keep community members from joining us during the most meaningful times of year. Your donation can provide: - **$50** — High Holiday prayer book and materials for one family - **$120** — Full holiday meal sponsorship for a family of four - **$250** — Complete High Holiday participation for one family **100% of your donation goes directly to supporting our community** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help families celebrate together →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can ensure every member of our synagogue family has a place at our table during the High Holidays. – The [Synagogue Name] Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🕊️ **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $6,250** **18 families** now have full access to High Holiday celebrations — prayer books, holiday meals, and meaningful participation in our sacred traditions. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $312 in fees** — enough to fund holiday materials for 6 more families. *One community member told us:* "Knowing that every dollar went directly to helping families made my gift feel so much more meaningful." [Follow us on Facebook](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing how families are already preparing for the holidays together. With gratitude, **[Synagogue Name] Team**

