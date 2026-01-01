Giving Tuesday Templates for

Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more people access technology, without extra work.

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Technology Access Initiatives

Your early gift could bridge the digital divide for 25 families 💻 **Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday** — a global day when communities rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide 25 families with refurbished computers, internet access, and digital literacy training. **Every early donation brings us closer to closing the digital divide in our community.** And thanks to Zeffy, **100% of your donation goes directly to technology access programs** — not to credit card fees or platforms. **Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off the campaign →** Your early gift builds momentum and shows others that digital equity is possible. Thank you for believing that everyone deserves access to technology. – The [Org Name] Team
Today's the day — help 25 families get connected 💻 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide 25 families with refurbished computers, internet access, and digital literacy training. **Every gift today brings us closer to closing the digital divide in our community.** Your donation can help provide: - **$50** — one month of internet access for a family - **$125** — digital literacy training for one adult - **$300** — a complete setup: refurbished computer + internet + training **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. **[Help a family get connected today →]({{donation_link}})** Together, we can ensure that everyone has the tools they need to thrive in our digital world. – The [Org Name] Team
Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💻 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $7,850** **18 families** now have access to refurbished computers, internet connections, and digital literacy training — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $393 in fees** — enough to fund internet access for 7 more families. *One donor told us:* "Knowing 100% of my gift goes to bridging the digital divide makes me want to give even more." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these families get connected — we'll be sharing their stories as they unfold. With gratitude, **The [Org Name] Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for

It's Giving Tuesday 💙 and families in our community are still waiting for digital access. **We're raising funds to provide 25 families with refurbished computers, internet access, and digital literacy training.** [Insert Donation Link] Your gift today makes a real difference: **$50** = one month of internet access **$125** = digital literacy training for one adult **$300** = complete setup (computer + internet + training) Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds technology access programs. Together, we can close the digital divide. 💙 [Insert Donation Link] #GivingTuesday
It's Giving Tuesday! 💻 Today we're bridging the digital divide — one device at a time. Our goal: $2,500 to get refurbished laptops into the hands of students who need them most. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = laptop repair kit $50 = software licenses for 5 students $100 = full laptop setup for one family Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. 100% of every dollar goes directly to connecting kids with technology. Every student deserves a chance to learn, create, and thrive online. Help us make that happen today. 💙 #GivingTuesday
It's Giving Tuesday — and we're bridging the digital divide for families who need it most. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $8,000 today to provide refurbished laptops and digital literacy training to underserved communities. Your impact: - $50 = tech support for one family - $200 = refurbished laptop with software - $500 = digital skills workshop for 20 people We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to closing the technology gap — not processing fees. Proud of our small team for making this possible. If bridging digital equity resonates with you — share, donate, or drop a note below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for

