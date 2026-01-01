Today's the day — your gift puts rackets in kids' hands 🎾 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide tennis equipment and court time for 25 kids who can't afford to play. Every donation gets us closer to giving more children the chance to discover their love for the game. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — a starter racket for one child - **$75** — court time for a full week of lessons - **$150** — complete equipment set (racket, shoes, and gear) **100% of your donation goes to rackets, balls, and court fees** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a kid fall in love with tennis today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 25 kids the chance to serve, rally, and discover what they're capable of. – The Tennis Teams family

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🎾 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,200** **18 kids** now have access to tennis equipment and court time — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $160 in fees** — enough to fund starter rackets for 6 more kids. *One parent told us:* "Seeing my daughter pick up a racket for the first time reminded me why community matters so much." [Follow us on Instagram](https://instagram.com/tennisteams) to see these kids in action — the best is yet to come. With gratitude, **The Tennis Teams family**

