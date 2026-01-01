Giving Tuesday Templates for Tennis Teams

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Tennis Teams

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early support kicks off something special 🎾 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when communities rally around causes that matter. We're launching a campaign to provide tennis equipment and court time for 25 kids who can't afford to play. Every early donation gets us closer to giving more children the chance to discover their love for the game. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to rackets, balls, and court fees — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off the campaign → Your early gift builds momentum and shows other supporters we're serious about making tennis accessible to all kids. Thank you for believing in what we're building together. – The Tennis Teams family
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today's the day — your gift puts rackets in kids' hands 🎾 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide tennis equipment and court time for 25 kids who can't afford to play. Every donation gets us closer to giving more children the chance to discover their love for the game. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — a starter racket for one child - **$75** — court time for a full week of lessons - **$150** — complete equipment set (racket, shoes, and gear) **100% of your donation goes to rackets, balls, and court fees** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a kid fall in love with tennis today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 25 kids the chance to serve, rally, and discover what they're capable of. – The Tennis Teams family
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🎾 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,200** **18 kids** now have access to tennis equipment and court time — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $160 in fees** — enough to fund starter rackets for 6 more kids. *One parent told us:* "Seeing my daughter pick up a racket for the first time reminded me why community matters so much." [Follow us on Instagram](https://instagram.com/tennisteams) to see these kids in action — the best is yet to come. With gratitude, **The Tennis Teams family**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Tennis Teams

template 1

🎾 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your gift can change a kid's life. We're raising funds to provide tennis equipment and court time for 25 kids who can't afford to play. **[Insert Donation Link]** Your donation can help provide: 💙 **$25** = a starter racket for one child 💙 **$75** = court time for a full week of lessons 💙 **$150** = complete equipment set (racket, shoes, and gear) Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds rackets, balls, and court time. Together, we can give 25 kids the chance to serve, rally, and discover what they're capable of. **[Insert Donation Link]** Thank you for believing in what we're building 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday! 🎾 Our tennis program needs new equipment and court time to keep kids playing and growing. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = New tennis balls for a month $50 = Court rental for practice sessions $100 = Racket for a player in need Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. 💙 Every serve, every match, every breakthrough moment starts with your support. Ready to help us ace this Giving Tuesday? [Insert Donation Link] Thank you for believing in our players! 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and we're serving up opportunity for kids who need it most. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $3,000 to provide free tennis lessons and equipment for underserved youth in our community. Your impact: - $50 = racket + lessons for one child - $150 = full season for a young player - $300 = court time for an entire team We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to getting kids on the court — not processing fees. Tennis teaches discipline, confidence, and teamwork. But access shouldn't depend on zip code. If our mission resonates — share, donate, or drop a note below 🎾 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Tennis Teams

‍Idea 1

🎾 Ace Your Impact Challenge

🎾 Ace Your Impact Challenge Players pledge donations per ace served during matches. Set team goals, track progress live, and celebrate wins together while funding equipment or court time.

‍Idea 2

🏆 Rally for Rackets Drive

🏆 Rally for Rackets Drive Let supporters sponsor equipment at different levels: $25 grips, $75 rackets, $150 full gear sets. Show live progress and host a thank-you tournament.

‍Idea 3

⚡ Match Point Moments

⚡ Match Point Moments Sell "sponsorship moments" during tournaments—game points, sets, or matches. Donors get shout-outs while funding coaching, travel, or scholarships for players.

‍Idea 4

🎯 Court Time Challenge

🎯 Court Time Challenge Supporters sponsor practice hours at different rates: $15/hour weekday, $25/hour weekend. Track live progress and celebrate milestones with team photos.

‍Idea 5

📱 Text-to-Donate Tennis

📱 Text-to-Donate Tennis Set up simple text codes for quick donations during matches. Parents text "SERVE25" to give $25 for new balls or "NET50" for court maintenance.

‍Idea 6

🏅 Champion Circle Memberships

🏅 Champion Circle Memberships Create annual supporter tiers: $100 Ball Kid, $250 Line Judge, $500 Tournament Director. Members get team updates and priority tournament seating.

