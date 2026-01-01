Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar supports your productions, without extra work.
Idea 1
Local businesses sponsor individual cast members for $100-$500. Create simple sponsor cards with headshots and bios. Donors see exactly who they're supporting while funding your next production.
Idea 2
Sell "tickets" to empty seats for people who can't attend but want to support. Set different price levels ($25/$50/$100) and share photos of the "sold out" house.
Idea 3
Auction unique experiences: backstage tours, meet-the-cast dinners, or naming rights to props. Use buy-it-now pricing to make bidding simple and raise funds for costumes or equipment.
Idea 4
Create a "program fund" where $25 covers youth workshops, $75 funds costume pieces, and $150 sponsors a full rehearsal. Show live progress and let donors pick their impact level.
Idea 5
Sell personalized "opening night" video messages from cast members to donors' loved ones. Set simple pricing ($15/$30/$50) and deliver via email after your show.
Idea 6
Host a 24-hour "script reading marathon" online. Donors pledge per hour ($10-$50) while your team reads classic plays. Stream live and share donation progress.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Theaters and Performing Arts Centers
