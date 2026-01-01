Your theater gift changes lives today 🎭 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to bring live theater to 200 underserved students through our community outreach program. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — transportation for one student to attend a performance - **$75** — workshop materials for a full classroom of young actors - **$150** — a complete theater experience for one student (show + workshop + mentorship) **100% of your donation goes to our programs** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help us reach 200 students →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can show young people that the arts are for everyone. – The [Theater Name] Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🎭 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $4,850** **127 underserved students** now have access to live theater experiences — transportation, workshops, and mentorship — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $243 in fees** — enough to fund transportation for 9 more students to attend performances. *One donor told us:* "Seeing these kids light up during the workshop reminded me why the arts matter for everyone." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing photos from our first student workshops next month. With gratitude, **The [Theater Name] Team**

