Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Track and Field Teams

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early support kicks off something big 🏃‍♀️ Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when communities rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide new running spikes and training gear for 25 student-athletes who can't afford equipment. Every early donation gets us closer to that starting line. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to gear and training — not to credit card fees or platform costs. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off the campaign → Your early gift builds momentum and shows other supporters we're serious about helping these athletes succeed. Thank you for believing in these kids. Let's give them the tools to fly. – The [Team Name] Coaching Staff
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today's the day — help 25 athletes get the gear they need 🏃‍♀️ **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide new running spikes and training gear for 25 student-athletes who can't afford equipment. Every donation gets us closer to the finish line. Your donation can help provide: - **$35** — a pair of training shorts and shirt - **$85** — new running spikes for one athlete - **$200** — complete gear package (spikes, shorts, shirts, and warm-ups) **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help an athlete cross the finish line →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 25 kids the tools they need to fly. – The [Team Name] Coaching Staff
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🏃‍♀️ **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $4,250** **15 student-athletes** now have access to new running spikes, training gear, and warm-ups — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $213 in fees** — enough to fund complete gear packages for 2 more athletes. *One parent told us:* "Seeing these kids light up when they got their new spikes reminded me why community matters so much." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these athletes in action — we'll be sharing race photos and personal records all season long. With gratitude, **[Team Name] Coaching Staff**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Track and Field Teams

template 1

🏃‍♀️ **It's Giving Tuesday** — and we need your help to get 25 student-athletes race-ready. We're raising funds for new running spikes and training gear for kids who can't afford equipment. Every donation gets us closer to the starting line. [Insert Donation Link] Your impact: **$35** = training shorts and shirt **$85** = new running spikes **$200** = complete gear package Because we use Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to gear — no fees taken out. Your full gift funds the mission. Help these athletes fly 💙 [Insert Donation Link] #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday! 🏃‍♀️ Our young athletes are training hard, but many can't afford proper spikes, uniforms, or travel to meets. Today, we're raising funds to level the playing field. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = New running spikes for one athlete $50 = Team uniform and gear $100 = Travel costs for regional meet Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift goes directly to our runners. 💙 Every donation helps a young athlete chase their dreams and discover what they're capable of. Ready to help them fly? [Insert Donation Link] #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and our track team is sprinting toward a $3,000 goal to fund equipment and travel for 25 young athletes who deserve every opportunity to compete. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising funds to cover new spikes, hurdles, and transportation to regional meets — giving these kids the tools they need to chase their personal bests. - $50 = new running spikes for one athlete - $150 = hurdle set for training - $300 = team travel to one competition We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to our athletes — not processing fees. Proud of our volunteer coaching staff for making this possible. If developing young talent through track and field resonates with you — share, donate, or drop a note below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Track and Field Teams

Idea 1

🏃‍♀️ Miles for Money

Athletes get pledges per mile run on Giving Tuesday. Set a team goal, track progress live, and let supporters cheer on both fitness and fundraising.

Idea 2

⏱️ Beat Your Best Challenge

Supporters sponsor athletes to beat personal records in any event. $10 per PR attempt, $25 for success. Creates excitement while funding equipment and travel.

Idea 3

👟 Sponsor-a-Spike Drive

Let donors buy spikes, hurdles, or gear for athletes who can't afford them. Show exactly what each donation funds with photos and athlete thank-you notes.

Idea 4

🏃‍♂️ 24-Hour Team Relay

Supporters sponsor relay teams for a 24-hour challenge. $20 per hour completed, $500 bonus for full 24. Creates team bonding while funding travel and equipment.

Idea 5

🏟️ Adopt-a-Lane Drive

Donors "adopt" a lane at your home track. $100-$500 sponsorships fund maintenance, equipment storage, and meet hosting. Include sponsor plaques and race-day recognition.

Idea 6

💭 Stories That Inspire

Athletes share their "why I run" stories. Supporters give $15 per story shared, funding scholarships for athletes who need financial help joining the team.

