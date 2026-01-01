Today's the day — help 25 athletes get the gear they need 🏃‍♀️ **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide new running spikes and training gear for 25 student-athletes who can't afford equipment. Every donation gets us closer to the finish line. Your donation can help provide: - **$35** — a pair of training shorts and shirt - **$85** — new running spikes for one athlete - **$200** — complete gear package (spikes, shorts, shirts, and warm-ups) **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help an athlete cross the finish line →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 25 kids the tools they need to fly. – The [Team Name] Coaching Staff

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🏃‍♀️ **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $4,250** **15 student-athletes** now have access to new running spikes, training gear, and warm-ups — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $213 in fees** — enough to fund complete gear packages for 2 more athletes. *One parent told us:* "Seeing these kids light up when they got their new spikes reminded me why community matters so much." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these athletes in action — we'll be sharing race photos and personal records all season long. With gratitude, **[Team Name] Coaching Staff**

