Idea 1
Athletes get pledges per mile run on Giving Tuesday. Set a team goal, track progress live, and let supporters cheer on both fitness and fundraising.
Idea 2
Supporters sponsor athletes to beat personal records in any event. $10 per PR attempt, $25 for success. Creates excitement while funding equipment and travel.
Idea 3
Let donors buy spikes, hurdles, or gear for athletes who can't afford them. Show exactly what each donation funds with photos and athlete thank-you notes.
Idea 4
Supporters sponsor relay teams for a 24-hour challenge. $20 per hour completed, $500 bonus for full 24. Creates team bonding while funding travel and equipment.
Idea 5
Donors "adopt" a lane at your home track. $100-$500 sponsorships fund maintenance, equipment storage, and meet hosting. Include sponsor plaques and race-day recognition.
Idea 6
Athletes share their "why I run" stories. Supporters give $15 per story shared, funding scholarships for athletes who need financial help joining the team.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Track and Field Teams
