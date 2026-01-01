Today is Giving Tuesday — your gift changes lives 🏳️‍⚧️ **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide emergency support and advocacy resources for 75 transgender individuals facing housing, healthcare, or legal challenges. Your donation can help provide: - **$35** — emergency legal consultation for name/gender marker changes - **$85** — one week of temporary housing assistance - **$200** — comprehensive advocacy support package (housing + healthcare + legal) **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Stand with our community today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can help 75 transgender individuals access the life-changing support they deserve. – The [Org Name] Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🏳️‍⚧️ **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $6,240** **52 transgender individuals** now have access to emergency housing, legal support, and healthcare advocacy — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $312 in fees** — enough to fund 9 additional legal consultations for name and gender marker changes. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we received this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we stand together." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing how your support is already changing lives. With gratitude, **[Organization Name] Team**

