Giving Tuesday Templates for Transgender Rights

Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar supports transgender rights, without extra work.

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Transgender Rights

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your support makes all the difference this Giving Tuesday 💙 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide emergency support and advocacy resources for 75 transgender individuals facing housing, healthcare, or legal challenges. Every early donation brings us closer to that goal. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to our programs — not to credit card fees or platform costs. Be one of the first 15 donors to kick off our campaign → Your early gift builds momentum and shows our community that support is on the way. Thank you for standing with us. Together, we're making real change possible. – The [Org Name] Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today is Giving Tuesday — your gift changes lives 🏳️‍⚧️ **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide emergency support and advocacy resources for 75 transgender individuals facing housing, healthcare, or legal challenges. Your donation can help provide: - **$35** — emergency legal consultation for name/gender marker changes - **$85** — one week of temporary housing assistance - **$200** — comprehensive advocacy support package (housing + healthcare + legal) **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Stand with our community today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can help 75 transgender individuals access the life-changing support they deserve. – The [Org Name] Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🏳️‍⚧️ **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $6,240** **52 transgender individuals** now have access to emergency housing, legal support, and healthcare advocacy — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $312 in fees** — enough to fund 9 additional legal consultations for name and gender marker changes. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we received this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we stand together." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing how your support is already changing lives. With gratitude, **[Organization Name] Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Transgender Rights

template 1

It's Giving Tuesday 💙 and transgender lives are on the line. We're raising emergency funds to support 75 transgender individuals facing housing, healthcare, and legal challenges. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift makes an immediate difference: **$35** = emergency legal consultation **$85** = one week of housing assistance **$200** = full advocacy support package Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. Every dollar you give today goes directly to life-changing support. Stand with our community → [Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday 🏳️‍⚧️ Today we're raising funds to provide emergency housing support for transgender individuals facing discrimination and homelessness. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift creates real change: 💙 $25 = Safe shelter for one night 💙 $50 = Week of meals and basic needs 💙 $100 = Legal name change support Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. 100% of your donation goes directly to supporting our trans community members. Every person deserves safety, dignity, and a place to call home. Help us make that possible today. [Insert Donation Link] Thank you for standing with us 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and we're showing up for trans youth who need safe spaces and affirming care. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $8,000 today to fund emergency support grants and peer mentorship programs for transgender young people in our community. - $50 = crisis counseling session for one teen - $150 = emergency housing support for a week - $300 = legal name change assistance We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to trans youth — not processing fees. Proud of our small team for making this possible. If our mission resonates — share, donate, or drop a note below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Transgender Rights

‍Idea 1

💌 Stories of Strength

Supporters share their chosen name and pronouns in a digital memory book. A sponsor gives $10 per entry (up to $2,500), funding legal name change assistance while celebrating identity.

‍Idea 2

🧺 Support-a-Kit Drive

Let donors fund pre-set support kits (legal aid, healthcare, housing). Show a live counter, collect donations by level ($50/$150/$300), and host an optional community meetup.

‍Idea 3

🎭 Talent for Trans Rights

Run a 24-hour virtual talent showcase. Buy-it-now pricing makes it fast; each ticket fuels advocacy work. Performers handle their own tech setup.

‍Idea 4

💇 Visibility Vouchers

Supporters buy "visibility vouchers" for $25 each. Recipients use them for safe haircuts, clothing, or ID photos. Show a live counter and celebrate milestones together.

‍Idea 5

🏳️‍⚧️ Pronoun Promise Challenge

Create a 30-day challenge where allies donate $1 per day they use correct pronouns. Track progress with a simple form, celebrate wins, and fund advocacy work.

‍Idea 6

🍽️ Chosen Family Feast

Host a virtual "chosen family" dinner party. Tickets fund emergency housing assistance. Attendees share recipes and stories in breakout rooms while building community.

