Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar supports transgender rights, without extra work.
Idea 1
Supporters share their chosen name and pronouns in a digital memory book. A sponsor gives $10 per entry (up to $2,500), funding legal name change assistance while celebrating identity.
Idea 2
Let donors fund pre-set support kits (legal aid, healthcare, housing). Show a live counter, collect donations by level ($50/$150/$300), and host an optional community meetup.
Idea 3
Run a 24-hour virtual talent showcase. Buy-it-now pricing makes it fast; each ticket fuels advocacy work. Performers handle their own tech setup.
Idea 4
Supporters buy "visibility vouchers" for $25 each. Recipients use them for safe haircuts, clothing, or ID photos. Show a live counter and celebrate milestones together.
Idea 5
Create a 30-day challenge where allies donate $1 per day they use correct pronouns. Track progress with a simple form, celebrate wins, and fund advocacy work.
Idea 6
Host a virtual "chosen family" dinner party. Tickets fund emergency housing assistance. Attendees share recipes and stories in breakout rooms while building community.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Transgender Rights
template 1
template 2
template 3