Today's the day — help us spay and neuter 75 cats 🐾 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to spay and neuter 75 community cats, preventing hundreds of future kittens from facing life on the streets. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — spay/neuter for one community cat - **$75** — care for three cats (surgery + recovery) - **$150** — full TNR services for six cats **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help us save more cats today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can prevent hundreds of kittens from being born into hardship on the streets. – The [Org Name] Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🐾 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $1,875** **75 community cats** now have access to spay/neuter services — preventing hundreds of future kittens from facing life on the streets. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $94 in fees** — enough to fund 3 more spay/neuter surgeries. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we all care about these cats." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing updates as we get these cats the care they need. With gratitude, **The [Organization Name] Team**

