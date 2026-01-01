Giving Tuesday Templates for Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Groups

Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more cats, without extra work.

Keep 100% of your Giving Tuesday donations with Zeffy
Decorative

Trusted by 50,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Groups

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Groups

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early gift helps us save more cats this Giving Tuesday 🐾 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to spay and neuter 75 community cats, preventing hundreds of future kittens from facing life on the streets. Every early donation moves us closer to that goal. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to TNR services — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign: Give early → Your early gift builds momentum and shows other cat lovers that this work matters. Thank you for caring about these cats. Together, we're making a real difference. – The [Org Name] Team
Copy content
COPIED!

template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today's the day — help us spay and neuter 75 cats 🐾 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to spay and neuter 75 community cats, preventing hundreds of future kittens from facing life on the streets. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — spay/neuter for one community cat - **$75** — care for three cats (surgery + recovery) - **$150** — full TNR services for six cats **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help us save more cats today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can prevent hundreds of kittens from being born into hardship on the streets. – The [Org Name] Team
Copy content
COPIED!

template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🐾 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $1,875** **75 community cats** now have access to spay/neuter services — preventing hundreds of future kittens from facing life on the streets. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $94 in fees** — enough to fund 3 more spay/neuter surgeries. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we all care about these cats." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing updates as we get these cats the care they need. With gratitude, **The [Organization Name] Team**
Copy content
COPIED!

Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Groups

template 1

🐱 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and community cats need your help today. We're raising funds to spay and neuter 75 cats, preventing hundreds of future kittens from facing life on the streets. **[Insert Donation Link]** Your donation provides: 💙 **$25** = spay/neuter for one community cat 💙 **$50** = care for two cats (surgery + recovery) 💙 **$100** = full TNR services for four cats Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. Together, we can prevent hundreds of kittens from being born into hardship. Every cat matters. 💙 **[Insert Donation Link]** #GivingTuesday
Copy content
COPIED!

template 2

It's Giving Tuesday 🐾 Every stray cat deserves a chance at a safe, healthy life. Today we're raising funds to spay/neuter 50 community cats this month — preventing hundreds of future litters from suffering on the streets. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = spay/neuter for one cat 🏥 $50 = traps + medical care for two cats $100 = full TNR cycle for a small colony Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. Every dollar goes directly to saving lives. These cats can't wait. Will you help us give them hope today? 💙 [Insert Donation Link] #GivingTuesday
Copy content
COPIED!

template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and we're showing up for the cats who need us most. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $3,000 today to fund TNR services for feral colonies across our community. Your impact: - $25 = spay/neuter for one cat - $75 = full medical care for a colony mama - $150 = trap equipment to reach remote areas We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to the cats — not processing fees. Proud of our small team for preventing thousands of births and reducing shelter intake. If our mission resonates — share, donate, or drop a note below 🐾 #GivingTuesday
Copy content
COPIED!

Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Groups

Idea 1

🐱 Sponsor-a-Spay Challenge

🐱 Sponsor-a-Spay Challenge Donors fund specific spay/neuter surgeries at $75 each. Show a live counter of cats helped, share before/after stories, and celebrate milestones together.

Idea 2

🏠 Colony Care Kits

🏠 Colony Care Kits Let supporters buy pre-set care packages: $25 feeding station, $50 shelter supplies, $100 full TNR kit. Track impact with simple photos and updates.

Idea 3

🎯 24-Hour TNR Marathon

🎯 24-Hour TNR Marathon Run a day-long fundraising push. Every $25 = one cat closer to being fixed. Use QR codes at events, share real-time progress, celebrate each milestone.

Idea 4

🐾 Feral Cat Photo Contest

🐾 Feral Cat Photo Contest Supporters submit photos of community cats for $10 entry. Winner gets $100 prize, all funds support TNR work. Share entries on social media.

Idea 5

💌 Thank-a-Trapper Cards

💌 Thank-a-Trapper Cards Donors buy $15 thank-you cards for TNR volunteers. Each card funds trap rental for one day. Volunteers get recognition, cats get help.

Idea 6

🎁 Winter Warmth Drive

🎁 Winter Warmth Drive Supporters fund winter shelters: $35 insulated house, $20 heated pad, $50 full setup. Track donations with photos of cozy cats staying warm.

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Read more stories
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.