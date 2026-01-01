Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more cats, without extra work.
🐱 Sponsor-a-Spay Challenge Donors fund specific spay/neuter surgeries at $75 each. Show a live counter of cats helped, share before/after stories, and celebrate milestones together.
🏠 Colony Care Kits Let supporters buy pre-set care packages: $25 feeding station, $50 shelter supplies, $100 full TNR kit. Track impact with simple photos and updates.
🎯 24-Hour TNR Marathon Run a day-long fundraising push. Every $25 = one cat closer to being fixed. Use QR codes at events, share real-time progress, celebrate each milestone.
🐾 Feral Cat Photo Contest Supporters submit photos of community cats for $10 entry. Winner gets $100 prize, all funds support TNR work. Share entries on social media.
💌 Thank-a-Trapper Cards Donors buy $15 thank-you cards for TNR volunteers. Each card funds trap rental for one day. Volunteers get recognition, cats get help.
🎁 Winter Warmth Drive Supporters fund winter shelters: $35 insulated house, $20 heated pad, $50 full setup. Track donations with photos of cozy cats staying warm.
