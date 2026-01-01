Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more students, without extra work.
🎓 Alumni Memory Lane: Create a digital yearbook where alumni share favorite campus memories. Donors give $10-$50 per memory to fund current student scholarships or programs.
📚 Study Break Care Packages: Let supporters sponsor care packages for finals week ($15 snacks, $30 full kit). Track live donations and host a packing party.
🏆 Professor Appreciation Fund: Students nominate inspiring professors. Donors fund $25 coffee cards or $100 classroom supplies. Share nomination stories to drive giving.
🎒 Student Emergency Fund: Create a quick-access fund for students facing unexpected hardships. Donors contribute $25-$100 amounts, and recipients apply through a simple form for textbook, meal, or housing assistance.
📱 Campus QR Code Challenge: Place QR codes around campus linking to donation pages. Students scan and share their favorite spots while donors fund $10-$50 campus improvements or student activities.
🌟 Future Leader Spotlight: Students nominate peers making a difference on campus. Donors fund $50 leadership development grants or $100 project funding. Share nominee stories to inspire giving.
