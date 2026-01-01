Your Giving Tuesday gift changes lives today 🎓 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide emergency scholarships for 25 students facing unexpected financial hardships. Every gift helps keep these students in school when they need it most. Your donation can help provide: - **$50** — textbooks for one semester - **$150** — emergency meal plan support - **$400** — one month of housing assistance **100% of your donation goes to student support** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a student stay in school →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can ensure 25 students don't have to choose between their education and their basic needs. – The [Org Name] Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🎓 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $8,750** **18 students** now have access to emergency scholarships — covering textbooks, meal plans, and housing assistance when they needed it most. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $438 in fees** — enough to fund textbooks for 8 more students. *One donor told us:* "Knowing 100% of my gift goes to students makes all the difference. That's real impact." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing updates as students use these scholarships to stay in school. With gratitude, **The [Organization Name] Team**

