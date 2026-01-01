Giving Tuesday Templates for Universities and Colleges

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Universities and Colleges

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early gift kicks off something big 🎓 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide emergency scholarships for 25 students facing unexpected financial hardships. Every early donation brings us closer to keeping these students in school. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to student support — not to credit card fees or platform costs. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign: Give early → Your early gift builds momentum and shows other supporters that this matters. Thank you for believing in our students. We're just getting started. – The [Org Name] Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Your Giving Tuesday gift changes lives today 🎓 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide emergency scholarships for 25 students facing unexpected financial hardships. Every gift helps keep these students in school when they need it most. Your donation can help provide: - **$50** — textbooks for one semester - **$150** — emergency meal plan support - **$400** — one month of housing assistance **100% of your donation goes to student support** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a student stay in school →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can ensure 25 students don't have to choose between their education and their basic needs. – The [Org Name] Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🎓 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $8,750** **18 students** now have access to emergency scholarships — covering textbooks, meal plans, and housing assistance when they needed it most. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $438 in fees** — enough to fund textbooks for 8 more students. *One donor told us:* "Knowing 100% of my gift goes to students makes all the difference. That's real impact." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing updates as students use these scholarships to stay in school. With gratitude, **The [Organization Name] Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Universities and Colleges

template 1

It's Giving Tuesday — and 25 students need your help to stay in school. 📚 We're raising emergency scholarships for students facing unexpected financial hardships. Every gift keeps someone in their classroom instead of dropping out. [Insert Donation Link] Your impact: **$50** = textbooks for one semester **$150** = emergency meal plan support **$400** = one month of housing assistance Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds student support. Help us reach 25 students today. Every early donation builds momentum and shows these students they're not alone. [Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday! 🎓 Today we're raising funds to support student scholarships and campus programs that change lives. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift makes a real difference: 💙 $25 = textbooks for one student 💙 $50 = a week of meals in our food pantry 💙 $100 = emergency financial aid Because we use Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to students — no fees taken out. Your full gift funds the mission. Every dollar counts. Every student matters. Thank you for believing in education! 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and we're showing up for students who need us most. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $8,000 today to fund emergency scholarships for students facing unexpected financial hardships. - $250 = textbooks for one semester - $500 = emergency housing support - $1,000 = full scholarship assistance We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to students — not processing fees. Proud of our campus community for rallying together. If education equity matters to you — share, donate, or tell us your story below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Universities and Colleges

‍Idea 1

🎓 Alumni Memory Lane

🎓 Alumni Memory Lane: Create a digital yearbook where alumni share favorite campus memories. Donors give $10-$50 per memory to fund current student scholarships or programs.

‍Idea 2

📚 Study Break Care Packages

📚 Study Break Care Packages: Let supporters sponsor care packages for finals week ($15 snacks, $30 full kit). Track live donations and host a packing party.

‍Idea 3

🏆 Professor Appreciation Fund

🏆 Professor Appreciation Fund: Students nominate inspiring professors. Donors fund $25 coffee cards or $100 classroom supplies. Share nomination stories to drive giving.

‍Idea 4

🎒 Student Emergency Fund

🎒 Student Emergency Fund: Create a quick-access fund for students facing unexpected hardships. Donors contribute $25-$100 amounts, and recipients apply through a simple form for textbook, meal, or housing assistance.

‍Idea 5

📱 Campus QR Code Challenge

📱 Campus QR Code Challenge: Place QR codes around campus linking to donation pages. Students scan and share their favorite spots while donors fund $10-$50 campus improvements or student activities.

‍Idea 6

🌟 Future Leader Spotlight

🌟 Future Leader Spotlight: Students nominate peers making a difference on campus. Donors fund $50 leadership development grants or $100 project funding. Share nominee stories to inspire giving.

