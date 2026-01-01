Today is the day — your gift changes a veteran's life 🇺🇸 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide emergency support for 75 veterans facing housing crises, job transitions, and mental health challenges. Your donation can help provide: - **$50** — emergency housing assistance for one week - **$125** — job transition support and career counseling - **$250** — a full month of mental health services **100% of your donation goes to our veterans** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Stand with our heroes today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can help 75 veterans get the support they've earned and deserve. – The [Org Name] Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🇺🇸 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $8,750** 42 veterans now have access to emergency housing support, job transition counseling, and mental health services — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $438 in fees** — enough to fund three additional weeks of emergency housing assistance. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we stand with our heroes." [Follow us on Facebook](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing how your support is already changing lives. With gratitude, **The [Org Name] Team**

