template 1 Before #GivingTuesday Your team's biggest game starts Tuesday 🏐 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when communities rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide new equipment and training opportunities for 25 young athletes who can't afford club fees. Every early donation gets us closer to that goal. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to our players — not to credit card fees or platform costs. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and shows these kids their community believes in them. Thank you for being part of our team. Game on. – The [Team Name] Coaching Staff Copy content COPIED!

template 2 On #GivingTuesday Game time: Your Giving Tuesday gift changes everything 🏐 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide new equipment and training opportunities for 25 young athletes who can't afford club fees. Every gift brings us closer to that goal. Your donation can help provide: - **$35** — new volleyball for practice sessions - **$85** — training camp spot for one player - **$200** — full equipment set (shoes, knee pads, uniform) **100% of your donation goes to our players** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a young athlete reach their potential →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 25 kids the chance to play, learn, and grow through volleyball. – The [Team Name] Coaching Staff Copy content COPIED!