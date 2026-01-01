Giving Tuesday Templates for Volunteer Fire Departments

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your community needs you this Giving Tuesday 🚒 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a day when communities rally around the causes that keep them safe. We're launching a campaign to fund critical equipment upgrades for our volunteer firefighters. Our goal: raise enough to purchase new protective gear for 15 volunteers who risk their lives for our community every day. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to equipment — not to platform fees or processing costs. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign. Your early gift builds momentum and shows other supporters that our firefighters have what they need to protect us all. Thank you for standing with our volunteers when they need it most. – Your Volunteer Fire Department Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today's the day — your gift protects our community 🚒 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to purchase new protective gear for 15 volunteer firefighters who risk their lives for our community every day. Your donation can help provide: - **$50** — protective gloves for one firefighter - **$125** — emergency radio equipment - **$300** — full helmet and breathing apparatus **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help protect those who protect us →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can ensure our volunteers have the gear they need to keep our community safe. – Your Volunteer Fire Department Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🚒 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $4,850** **12 volunteer firefighters** now have new protective gear — helmets, breathing apparatus, and emergency radios — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $243 in fees** — enough to fund protective gloves for 4 additional firefighters. *One supporter told us:* "Knowing 100% of my donation goes to equipment gives me confidence that our volunteers are truly protected." [Follow us on Facebook](https://facebook.com/yourfiredept) to see our volunteers training with their new gear — the best is yet to come. With gratitude, **Your Volunteer Fire Department Team**
template 1

🚨 It's Giving Tuesday — and our volunteer firefighters need your help. We're raising funds for new protective gear for 15 volunteers who risk their lives for our community every day. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift makes a real difference: **$50** = protective gloves for one firefighter **$125** = emergency radio equipment **$300** = full helmet and breathing apparatus Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the gear that keeps our heroes safe. Help protect those who protect us 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday 🚨 When seconds count, we're there — but our equipment needs your help. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = New protective gear for one volunteer $50 = Emergency medical supplies $100 = Equipment maintenance to keep trucks running Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. Every dollar goes straight to protecting our community. Your neighbors volunteer their time. Can you help us give them the tools they need? [Insert Donation Link] Thank you for keeping us ready 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and when seconds count, every dollar should too. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $8,000 to upgrade our emergency response equipment and training programs for our all-volunteer crew. - $50 = protective gear for one firefighter - $200 = CPR certification for our newest volunteers - $500 = thermal imaging camera maintenance We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to protecting our community — not processing fees. Proud of our volunteers who drop everything to serve. If our mission to keep neighbors safe resonates — share, donate, or drop a note below 🚒 #GivingTuesday
Idea 1

🚒 Gear-Up Drive

Supporters sponsor essential gear (helmets, boots, oxygen tanks) at set price points. Show a live progress tracker and let donors choose which equipment to fund.

Idea 2

📝 Heroes Deserve Thanks

Community members write thank-you notes to your volunteers. A local business sponsors $10 per note (up to your goal), funding new equipment while boosting morale.

Idea 3

🔥 Flash Auction for First Responders

Run a 24-hour online auction with donated items from local businesses. Simple buy-it-now pricing keeps it moving fast, and every bid helps fund training or gear.

Idea 4

📚 Train-a-Hero Fund

Supporters sponsor a firefighter's training course ($100-$500 levels). Show progress toward your training goal and let donors pick which skills to fund.

Idea 5

🥞 Breakfast with Heroes

Host a community pancake breakfast with simple ticket tiers. All proceeds fund station maintenance while neighbors meet the heroes who protect them.

Idea 6

🛒 Station Supply Drive

Create a "Station Wishlist" with everyday needs (coffee, cleaning supplies, tools). Donors claim items at cost, and you pick up locally.

