template 1 Before #GivingTuesday Your community needs you this Giving Tuesday 🚒 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a day when communities rally around the causes that keep them safe. We're launching a campaign to fund critical equipment upgrades for our volunteer firefighters. Our goal: raise enough to purchase new protective gear for 15 volunteers who risk their lives for our community every day. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to equipment — not to platform fees or processing costs. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign. Your early gift builds momentum and shows other supporters that our firefighters have what they need to protect us all. Thank you for standing with our volunteers when they need it most. – Your Volunteer Fire Department Team Copy content COPIED!

template 2 On #GivingTuesday Today's the day — your gift protects our community 🚒 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to purchase new protective gear for 15 volunteer firefighters who risk their lives for our community every day. Your donation can help provide: - **$50** — protective gloves for one firefighter - **$125** — emergency radio equipment - **$300** — full helmet and breathing apparatus **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help protect those who protect us →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can ensure our volunteers have the gear they need to keep our community safe. – Your Volunteer Fire Department Team Copy content COPIED!