template 1 Before #GivingTuesday Your vote matters — and so does your early support 🗳️ Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to help 200 first-time voters access nonpartisan voting guides, candidate information, and civic education resources. Every early donation moves us closer to that goal. And thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to voter education programs — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 15 donors to kick off our campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and inspires others to give. Thank you for believing in informed democracy. We're just getting started. – The [Org Name] Team Copy content COPIED!

template 2 On #GivingTuesday It's Giving Tuesday — your vote for democracy starts now 🗳️ **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to help 200 first-time voters access nonpartisan voting guides, candidate information, and civic education resources. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — voting guides for 10 first-time voters - **$75** — candidate research packets for 30 people - **$150** — full civic education workshop for 50 participants **100% of your donation goes to voter education** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help inform democracy today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can ensure 200 people cast informed votes that shape our future. – The [Org Name] Team Copy content COPIED!