Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps strengthen democracy, without extra work.
Idea 1
Supporters pledge $10 per voter registered. Set a goal (like 500 new voters), share progress updates, and celebrate milestones. Perfect for registration drives.
Idea 2
Create voting info packets for first-time voters. Donors fund $25 kits with guides, candidate info, and polling location maps. Track impact live.
Idea 3
Host a 24-hour "Democracy Trivia Night" online. Charge entry fees, offer prizes, and educate about voting rights while raising funds for outreach.
Idea 4
Supporters sponsor $15 per civic engagement workshop hosted. Set a goal (like 20 workshops), track attendance live, and share impact stories from participants.
Idea 5
Create "Democracy Champion" donor levels ($25/$50/$100). Each tier funds voter outreach materials, poll worker training, or community forums. Show live progress toward goals.
Idea 6
Host a "Voting Rights Timeline" social media challenge. Supporters donate $10 to unlock historical facts, with proceeds funding voter access programs in underserved communities.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Voter Education Groups
