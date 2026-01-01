Giving Tuesday Templates for Voter Education Groups

Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps strengthen democracy, without extra work.

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Voter Education Groups

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your vote matters — and so does your early support 🗳️ Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to help 200 first-time voters access nonpartisan voting guides, candidate information, and civic education resources. Every early donation moves us closer to that goal. And thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to voter education programs — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 15 donors to kick off our campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and inspires others to give. Thank you for believing in informed democracy. We're just getting started. – The [Org Name] Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

It's Giving Tuesday — your vote for democracy starts now 🗳️ **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to help 200 first-time voters access nonpartisan voting guides, candidate information, and civic education resources. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — voting guides for 10 first-time voters - **$75** — candidate research packets for 30 people - **$150** — full civic education workshop for 50 participants **100% of your donation goes to voter education** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help inform democracy today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can ensure 200 people cast informed votes that shape our future. – The [Org Name] Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🗳️ **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,240** **180 first-time voters** now have access to nonpartisan voting guides, candidate research, and civic education resources — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $162 in fees** — enough to fund voting guides for 65 more people. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how democracy works best when we all participate." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — informed voters are already making a difference in their communities. With gratitude, **The [Organization Name] Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Voter Education Groups

template 1

**It's Giving Tuesday** — and democracy needs your help. 🗳️ We're raising funds to help **200 first-time voters** access nonpartisan voting guides and civic education resources. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift can provide: **$25** = voting guides for 10 first-time voters **$50** = candidate research for 20 people **$100** = full civic workshop for 30 participants Because we use Zeffy, **100% of your donation goes directly to voter education** — no fees taken out. Your full gift funds informed democracy. Every informed vote shapes our future. Help us reach 200 people today. [Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday — and democracy needs your voice 🗳️ We're raising funds to educate voters in our community about their rights, candidates, and how to make their voices heard. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = voter guides for 50 families $50 = registration drive at 2 community events $100 = bilingual voting resources for our entire district Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds voter education, not platform costs. Every informed voter strengthens our democracy. Will you help us reach more people today? 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and democracy depends on informed voters. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $3,000 today to expand our nonpartisan voter education programs in underserved communities. - $25 = voter guides for one neighborhood - $100 = registration drive at a community college - $500 = bilingual ballot education workshop We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to voter education — not processing fees. Proud of our grassroots team for making democracy accessible. If civic engagement matters to you — share, donate, or drop a note below 🗳️ #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Voter Education Groups

‍Idea 1

🗳️ Pledge-Per-Voter Drive

Supporters pledge $10 per voter registered. Set a goal (like 500 new voters), share progress updates, and celebrate milestones. Perfect for registration drives.

‍Idea 2

📋 First-Time Voter Kits

Create voting info packets for first-time voters. Donors fund $25 kits with guides, candidate info, and polling location maps. Track impact live.

‍Idea 3

🧠 Democracy Trivia Marathon

Host a 24-hour "Democracy Trivia Night" online. Charge entry fees, offer prizes, and educate about voting rights while raising funds for outreach.

‍Idea 4

📚 Workshop Sponsor Challenge

Supporters sponsor $15 per civic engagement workshop hosted. Set a goal (like 20 workshops), track attendance live, and share impact stories from participants.

‍Idea 5

🏆 Democracy Champion Tiers

Create "Democracy Champion" donor levels ($25/$50/$100). Each tier funds voter outreach materials, poll worker training, or community forums. Show live progress toward goals.

‍Idea 6

📱 Timeline Challenge

Host a "Voting Rights Timeline" social media challenge. Supporters donate $10 to unlock historical facts, with proceeds funding voter access programs in underserved communities.

