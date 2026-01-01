It's Giving Tuesday — help us divert 500 pounds of waste today 🌱 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to divert 500 pounds of waste from landfills through community composting programs and reusable supply drives. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — composting bins for 5 households - **$75** — one month of community composting pickup - **$150** — reusable supply kits for 20 families **100% of your donation goes to waste reduction programs** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help us keep waste out of landfills today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can turn today's generosity into tomorrow's cleaner planet. – The [Org Name] Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🌱 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $1,850** **650 pounds of waste** will now be diverted from landfills through community composting programs and reusable supply drives — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $93 in fees** — enough to fund composting bins for 18 more households. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we care about our planet." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these programs in action — we'll be sharing updates as we roll out composting pickups and distribute reusable supply kits. With gratitude, **The [Organization Name] Team**

