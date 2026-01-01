Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps reduce waste, without extra work.
Idea 1
Supporters pledge $1 per pound of waste they divert from landfills this week. Track progress with photos, fund composting programs or reusable supply drives.
Idea 2
Donors sponsor waste audits at $50 each. Share before/after photos of reduced waste. Funds support education programs and zero-waste starter kits for families.
Idea 3
Host fix-it events where donors pay $25 to repair items instead of trashing them. Volunteers teach skills while raising funds for tool libraries.
Idea 4
Create "upcycle stations" where supporters donate $15 to transform one discarded item into something useful. Share transformation photos, fund community workshops teaching repair skills.
Idea 5
Supporters sponsor a "plastic-free family" for $40, covering reusable alternatives for one household. Track families helped, fund starter kits with water bottles, bags, containers.
Idea 6
Run a "compost champion" drive where donors fund $30 backyard composting setups. Share before/after garden photos, support community composting education and bin distribution programs.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Waste Reduction Initiatives
