Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps protect whales, without extra work.
Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most.
We're launching a campaign to fund emergency rescue operations for 25 whales in distress this year. Every early donation brings us closer to having rescue teams ready when whales need us most.
And thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to whale rescue and conservation — not to credit card fees or platforms.
Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off the campaign →
Your early gift builds momentum and shows other supporters that this mission matters.
Thank you for caring about our ocean giants. Every whale saved starts with supporters like you.
– The Team
Idea 1
🐋 Adopt-a-Whale Campaign Supporters "adopt" a whale for $50-$200. Share whale photos, tracking data, and conservation updates. Create adoption certificates and send quarterly impact reports showing their whale's journey.
Idea 2
🌊 Ocean Miles Challenge Donors pledge per mile your team "swims" (walks/runs). Set a goal like 3,000 miles (average whale migration). Track progress live and celebrate when you hit major migration milestones.
Idea 3
📱 Whale Spotting Auction Auction whale watching experiences, marine art, and eco-friendly items. Use buy-it-now pricing for quick wins. Every bid funds research equipment or boat fuel for rescue missions.
Idea 4
🌊 Whale Song Fundraiser Supporters sponsor a "whale song" for $25-$100. Share audio clips, whale facts, and migration stories. Create personalized thank-you videos with ocean sounds and whale footage.
Idea 5
🐋 Save Our Giants Challenge Set a goal to "save" 100 whales at $50 each. Track progress with a live counter and whale silhouettes. Share rescue stories and research updates as you hit milestones.
Idea 6
🌊 Ocean Guardian Memberships Offer monthly memberships ($15/$30/$50) with perks like whale tracking updates, exclusive research videos, and quarterly impact reports. Simple recurring donations that build lasting support.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Whale Conservation Organizations
template 1
template 2
template 3