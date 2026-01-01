Today is Giving Tuesday — help us save 25 wildlife rescues 🦎 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide emergency medical care for 25 injured wildlife rescues — from baby owls with broken wings to turtles hit by cars. Your donation can help provide: - **$35** — antibiotics and pain medication for one injured animal - **$85** — emergency surgery for a bird with a broken wing - **$200** — full rehabilitation care for a rescued turtle **100% of your donation goes to veterinary care and rehabilitation** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help save a wildlife rescue today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 25 injured animals a second chance at life in the wild. – The Wildlife Conservation Team

template 3 Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🦎 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,240** **18 injured wildlife rescues** now have access to emergency medical care and rehabilitation — from baby owls with broken wings to turtles hit by cars. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $162 in fees** — enough to fund antibiotics and pain medication for 4 more injured animals. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when wildlife needs us most." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these rescue stories unfold — we'll be sharing updates as these animals heal and return to the wild. With gratitude, **The Wildlife Conservation Team**

Copy content