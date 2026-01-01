Today's the day — help us save 25 injured animals 🐾 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide emergency care for 25 injured wildlife — from orphaned fawns to birds with broken wings. Every donation brings us closer to that goal. Your gift can help provide: - **$35** — emergency medical supplies for one injured animal - **$85** — a week of rehabilitation care and feeding - **$200** — full recovery support from rescue to release **100% of your donation goes to wildlife rescue** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help save an animal's life today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 25 injured animals the second chance they deserve. – The Wildlife Protection Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🐾 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $2,847** **32 injured animals** now have access to emergency medical care, rehabilitation, and a second chance at life — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $142 in fees** — enough to provide emergency medical supplies for 4 more animals. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we rally around those who can't speak for themselves." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these rescue stories unfold — the best is yet to come. With gratitude, **The Wildlife Protection Team**

