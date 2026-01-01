Giving Tuesday Templates for Wildlife Sanctuaries

Your early gift helps us save more wildlife 🦌 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide emergency medical care for 25 injured wildlife rescues this winter. Every early donation moves us closer to that goal. And thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to animal care — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off the campaign → Your early gift builds momentum and inspires others to give. Thank you for being part of this. These animals are counting on us. – The Wildlife Sanctuary Team
Today's the day — help us save 25 injured animals 🦌 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide emergency medical care for 25 injured wildlife rescues this winter. Every donation brings us closer to giving these animals a second chance. Your gift can help provide: - **$35** — antibiotics for one injured bird of prey - **$85** — emergency surgery for a wounded fox or deer - **$200** — a full month of rehabilitation care **100% of your donation goes directly to animal care** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help save an injured animal today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 25 wild animals the medical care they desperately need. – The Wildlife Sanctuary Team
Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🦌 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,240** **18 injured wildlife rescues** now have access to emergency medical care and rehabilitation — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $162 in fees** — enough to fund antibiotics for 4 more injured birds of prey. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when wildlife needs us most." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these recovery stories unfold — we'll be sharing updates as these animals heal and return to the wild. With gratitude, **The Wildlife Sanctuary Team**
🦌 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and injured wildlife need your help. We're raising funds to provide emergency medical care for 25 rescued animals this winter. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift makes a real difference: 💙 **$35** = antibiotics for an injured bird of prey 💙 **$85** = emergency surgery for a wounded fox 💙 **$200** = a full month of rehabilitation care Because we use Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to animal care — no fees taken out. Your full gift funds the mission. These animals are counting on us today. [Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
It's Giving Tuesday 🦌 Every rescued animal deserves a second chance at life. Today we're raising funds for winter shelter upgrades — because no creature should face the cold without warmth and safety. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = A week of medical care for one animal $50 = Winter bedding for our shelter $100 = Emergency vet fund for rescues Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift goes directly to the animals who need it most. Every dollar. Every rescue. Every life saved. Thank you for believing in second chances 💙 #GivingTuesday
It's Giving Tuesday — and every rescued animal deserves a second chance. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $8,000 today to fund emergency veterinary care for wildlife in crisis. - $50 = medical supplies for an injured hawk - $150 = surgery for a hit-by-car fox - $300 = month of rehabilitation for an orphaned deer We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to the animals — not processing fees. Proud of our small sanctuary team for making miracles happen daily. If wildlife rescue resonates with you — share, donate, or drop a note below 🦌 #GivingTuesday
Adopt-an-Animal Drive

🦌 Adopt-an-Animal Drive Supporters "adopt" a rescued animal for $25-$150/month. Share photos, updates, and care costs. Create simple sponsorship levels and let donors choose their animal friend.

Emergency Care Fund

🏥 Emergency Care Fund Set a $5,000 goal for vet bills and urgent rescues. Show a live counter, share real stories of animals you've helped, and let donors give any amount.

Build-a-Habitat Challenge

🛠️ Build-a-Habitat Challenge Break down habitat costs ($50 fencing, $100 shelter, $200 enrichment). Donors fund specific pieces and see exactly how their gift creates safe spaces for animals.

Feed-a-Friend Campaign

🍃 Feed-a-Friend Campaign Donors sponsor daily meals for specific animals ($10 bears, $25 big cats, $5 rabbits). Share feeding videos and updates. Simple sponsorship tiers let supporters pick their favorite.

Behind-the-Scenes Access

🎥 Behind-the-Scenes Access Offer exclusive sanctuary tours and animal updates for $50+ donors. Host virtual meetups, share rescue stories, and give supporters special access to daily care routines.

Rescue Anniversary Celebration

🌟 Rescue Anniversary Celebration Honor animals' "freedom days" with mini-campaigns. Share their rescue stories, set small goals ($500-$1,500), and let donors celebrate each animal's journey to safety.

