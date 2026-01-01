Today's the day — help us save 25 injured animals 🦌 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide emergency medical care for 25 injured wildlife rescues this winter. Every donation brings us closer to giving these animals a second chance. Your gift can help provide: - **$35** — antibiotics for one injured bird of prey - **$85** — emergency surgery for a wounded fox or deer - **$200** — a full month of rehabilitation care **100% of your donation goes directly to animal care** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help save an injured animal today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 25 wild animals the medical care they desperately need. – The Wildlife Sanctuary Team

template 3 Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🦌 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,240** **18 injured wildlife rescues** now have access to emergency medical care and rehabilitation — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $162 in fees** — enough to fund antibiotics for 4 more injured birds of prey. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when wildlife needs us most." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these recovery stories unfold — we'll be sharing updates as these animals heal and return to the wild. With gratitude, **The Wildlife Sanctuary Team**

Copy content