Today is the day — help 25 women rebuild their lives 💪 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide job training, mentorship, and emergency support for 25 women rebuilding their lives. Every gift brings us closer to that goal. Your donation can help provide: - **$35** — one week of job skills training - **$85** — emergency support for housing or childcare - **$200** — full month of mentorship and career coaching **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a woman rebuild her future →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 25 women the tools they need to thrive. – The [Org Name] Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $4,280** **18 women** now have access to job training, mentorship, and emergency support — giving them the tools to rebuild their lives and thrive. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $214 in fees** — enough to fund emergency childcare support for 2 more women. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we rally around women who need it most." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing how your support is already changing lives. With gratitude, **[Organization Name] Team**

