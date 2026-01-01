Giving Tuesday Templates for Women Empowerment Nonprofits

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Women Empowerment Nonprofits

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early gift could change everything for 25 women 💙 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide job training, mentorship, and emergency support for 25 women rebuilding their lives. Every early donation moves us closer to that goal. And thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to women's empowerment programs — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off the campaign → Your early gift builds momentum and inspires others to give. Thank you for believing in women's potential. We're just getting started. – The [Org Name] Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today is the day — help 25 women rebuild their lives 💪 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide job training, mentorship, and emergency support for 25 women rebuilding their lives. Every gift brings us closer to that goal. Your donation can help provide: - **$35** — one week of job skills training - **$85** — emergency support for housing or childcare - **$200** — full month of mentorship and career coaching **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a woman rebuild her future →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 25 women the tools they need to thrive. – The [Org Name] Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $4,280** **18 women** now have access to job training, mentorship, and emergency support — giving them the tools to rebuild their lives and thrive. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $214 in fees** — enough to fund emergency childcare support for 2 more women. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we rally around women who need it most." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing how your support is already changing lives. With gratitude, **[Organization Name] Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Women Empowerment Nonprofits

template 1

**It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, we're changing lives. 💙 We're raising funds to provide job training, mentorship, and emergency support for 25 women rebuilding their futures. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift makes a real difference: **$35** = one week of job skills training **$85** = emergency support for housing or childcare **$200** = full month of mentorship and career coaching Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds women's empowerment programs. Together, we can give 25 women the tools they need to thrive. [Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday — and women everywhere are waiting for their chance to rise. 💪 Today we're raising funds to provide job training, mentorship, and childcare support for women rebuilding their lives. [Insert Donation Link] Your impact: $25 = Interview prep workshop for one woman $50 = Week of childcare during job training $100 = Full career coaching program Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. 💙 Every woman deserves the tools to build her future. Will you help us make it happen? [Insert Donation Link] Thank you for believing in women's potential 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and we're showing up for women who deserve every opportunity to thrive. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $8,000 today to fund job training and mentorship for women re-entering the workforce. - $50 = interview prep workshop for one woman - $150 = professional certification course - $300 = three months of career coaching We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to empowering women — not processing fees. Proud of our small team for making this possible. If our mission resonates — share, donate, or drop a note below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Women Empowerment Nonprofits

Idea 1

💪 Sponsor Her Next Step

Supporters sponsor a woman's journey by funding specific milestones ($25 = job interview outfit, $75 = certification course, $150 = childcare for training). Track progress with a live counter.

Idea 2

🧺 Build-a-Care Package

Create care packages for women in transition. Donors choose pre-set kits ($30 hygiene, $60 professional, $100 emergency fund). Host a packing party to build community connection.

Idea 3

📢 Stories That Spark Change

Women you serve share their stories through video or written testimonials. Donors give $10-50 per story shared, funding programs while amplifying voices that need to be heard.

Idea 4

📚 Fund Her Future Skills

Donors fund specific skills training for women ($40 = resume workshop, $80 = interview prep, $120 = certification). Create a live skills tracker showing progress toward employment goals.

Idea 5

🎂 Age = Your Gift Challenge

Set up a 24-hour challenge where supporters donate their age in dollars. Share real-time totals and celebrate milestones. Simple, personal, and builds momentum fast.

Idea 6

🤝 Join Her Journey Circle

Create monthly giving circles where donors commit $15-50/month to support one woman's journey. Share quarterly updates and build lasting relationships with your mission.

