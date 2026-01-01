Today's the day — your gift grows women in agriculture 🌱 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide leadership training and mentorship for 75 women entering agriculture. Your donation can help provide: - **$35** — leadership workshop materials for one woman - **$85** — mentorship program enrollment for one participant - **200** — full leadership training package for one emerging female farmer **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help grow the next generation of women in agriculture →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we're cultivating the female leaders agriculture needs. – The Team

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🌱 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $6,250** **52 women** entering agriculture now have access to leadership training and mentorship programs — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $312 in fees** — enough to fund leadership workshop materials for 9 more women. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we support women in agriculture." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing updates as these women step into leadership roles. With gratitude, **Women in Agriculture Leadership Team**

