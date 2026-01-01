Giving Tuesday Templates for Women in Agriculture Groups

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Women in Agriculture Groups

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your support grows stronger women in agriculture 🌱 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide leadership training and mentorship for 75 women entering agriculture. Every early donation helps us reach that goal and creates pathways for the next generation of female farmers and agricultural leaders. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to our programs — not to credit card fees or platform costs. Be one of the first 15 donors to kickstart our campaign: Give early → Your early gift builds momentum and shows other supporters that women in agriculture matter. Thank you for believing in this mission. Together, we're cultivating change. – The Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today's the day — your gift grows women in agriculture 🌱 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide leadership training and mentorship for 75 women entering agriculture. Your donation can help provide: - **$35** — leadership workshop materials for one woman - **$85** — mentorship program enrollment for one participant - **200** — full leadership training package for one emerging female farmer **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help grow the next generation of women in agriculture →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we're cultivating the female leaders agriculture needs. – The Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🌱 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $6,250** **52 women** entering agriculture now have access to leadership training and mentorship programs — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $312 in fees** — enough to fund leadership workshop materials for 9 more women. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we support women in agriculture." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing updates as these women step into leadership roles. With gratitude, **Women in Agriculture Leadership Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Women in Agriculture Groups

template 1

**It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, we're growing the next generation of women in agriculture! 🌱 We're raising funds to provide leadership training and mentorship for 75 women entering agriculture. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift creates real impact: **$35** = leadership workshop materials for one woman **$85** = mentorship program enrollment **$200** = full training package for one emerging female farmer Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. 100% goes directly to cultivating female leaders in agriculture. Help us grow tomorrow's agricultural leaders today. [Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday! 🌾 Today we're raising funds to support women breaking barriers in agriculture — from farm-to-table entrepreneurs to sustainable farming advocates. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift makes a real difference: 💙 $25 = Seeds and supplies for a new woman farmer 💙 $50 = Workshop materials for agricultural training 💙 $100 = Mentorship program for an entire season Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds women changing agriculture. Every woman deserves a seat at the farming table. Help us make it happen today. [Insert Donation Link] Thank you for believing in women who feed the world 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and we're raising funds to empower women farmers who feed our communities but often lack access to resources and networks. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $3,000 today to fund mentorship programs, technical training, and networking events for women in agriculture across our region. Your impact: - $50 = workshop materials for one farmer - $150 = month of mentorship for emerging growers - $300 = networking event connecting 20+ women We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to supporting women farmers — not processing fees. Proud of our grassroots team for championing these incredible women. If our mission resonates — share, donate, or drop a note below 🌱 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Women in Agriculture Groups

Idea 1

🌱 Seed Her Success

Supporters sponsor seeds/tools for women farmers at $10-$50 levels. Track funding live, share farmer stories, and host optional farm tour for top donors.

Idea 2

🧤 New Farmer Starter Kits

Create care packages for new women farmers (seeds, gloves, resources). Donors fund $25/$50/$100 kits. Show impact with photos of recipients using supplies.

Idea 3

🚜 Virtual Farm Stand Auction

Host 24-hour virtual farm stand. Women farmers donate produce/goods for auction. Set buy-it-now prices, share farmer profiles, arrange local pickup/delivery.

Idea 4

👩‍🌾 Mentor Her Growth

Supporters sponsor mentorship hours for new women farmers. $25 funds one session, $100 covers a month. Track progress live and share success stories.

Idea 5

📚 Learning Fund Drive

Create scholarship fund for women attending farming conferences/workshops. Donors fund $50/$150/$300 levels. Show recipients learning new skills through photos and updates.

Idea 6

🔧 Tool Library Launch

Launch equipment sharing library for women farmers. Supporters fund tool purchases at various levels. Track usage, share borrower stories, host optional appreciation BBQ.

