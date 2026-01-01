template 1 Before #GivingTuesday Your early gift could change everything this Tuesday 💙 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to help 75 people access job training, career coaching, and placement support. Every early donation moves us closer to that goal. And thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to workforce programs — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 15 donors to kick off the campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and inspires others to give. Thank you for believing in second chances and new beginnings. – The [Org Name] Team Copy content COPIED!

template 2 On #GivingTuesday Your Giving Tuesday gift changes lives today **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to help 75 people access job training, career coaching, and placement support. Every donation brings someone closer to a new beginning. Your donation can help provide: - **$35** — one career coaching session - **$85** — a week of job training workshops - **200** — full placement support for one person **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Be part of someone's second chance →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can help 75 people take the first step toward meaningful work. – The [Org Name] Team Copy content COPIED!