Giving Tuesday Templates for Workforce Development Nonprofits

Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more people build careers, without extra work.

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Workforce Development Nonprofits

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early gift could change everything this Tuesday 💙 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to help 75 people access job training, career coaching, and placement support. Every early donation moves us closer to that goal. And thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to workforce programs — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 15 donors to kick off the campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and inspires others to give. Thank you for believing in second chances and new beginnings. – The [Org Name] Team
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Your Giving Tuesday gift changes lives today **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to help 75 people access job training, career coaching, and placement support. Every donation brings someone closer to a new beginning. Your donation can help provide: - **$35** — one career coaching session - **$85** — a week of job training workshops - **200** — full placement support for one person **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Be part of someone's second chance →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can help 75 people take the first step toward meaningful work. – The [Org Name] Team
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $6,240** **52 people** now have access to job training, career coaching, and placement support — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $312 in fees** — enough to fund 9 more career coaching sessions. *One donor told us:* "Knowing 100% of my gift goes to helping someone find work again — that's what real impact looks like." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold. We'll be sharing updates as people start their new jobs in the coming weeks. With gratitude, **The [Organization Name] Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Workforce Development Nonprofits

template 1

**It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your gift can change someone's career path forever. 💙 We're raising funds to help 75 people access job training, career coaching, and placement support. **[Insert Donation Link]** Your donation provides: • **$35** = one career coaching session • **$85** = a week of job training workshops • **$200** = full placement support for one person Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds job training and career support. **Together, we can help 75 people take the first step toward meaningful work.** [Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday! 💙 Today we're raising funds to help 50 people gain job skills that change everything — from interview confidence to career-ready certifications. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift creates real opportunity: $25 = Interview prep workshop for one person $50 = Skills training materials for a full cohort $100 = Job placement support for two graduates Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds job training and career support. Every person deserves a path to meaningful work. Help us build those bridges today. 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and we're showing up for the 2.3 million Americans who need job training to rebuild their careers. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $8,000 today to fund workforce development programs that connect people to real opportunities. - $50 = career coaching session for one person - $150 = job readiness workshop for 5 participants - $300 = certification training that leads to employment We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to training programs — not processing fees. Proud of our small team for making career transformation possible. If our mission resonates — share, donate, or drop a note below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Workforce Development Nonprofits

Idea 1

💼 Sponsor Success Stories

Supporters sponsor job seekers' interview outfits, certification fees, or transportation costs. Set funding levels ($25/$50/$100) and show real-time progress toward your placement goals.

Idea 2

🎯 Skills-to-Jobs Campaign

Create skill-based sponsorship tiers where donors fund specific training programs. $50 covers resume workshops, $150 funds certification courses, $300 sponsors full job placement support.

Idea 3

🤝 Virtual Opportunity Fair

Host a virtual career fair where local businesses buy "booth space" as donations. Attendees register free, sponsors fund the event, and you connect job seekers with opportunities.

Idea 4

🎒 First Day Ready

Donors fund "first day kits" for new hires — work clothes, bus passes, lunch money. Set tiers ($35/$75/$150) and track how many people you're helping start strong.

Idea 5

☕ Mentor Match Fund

Create a mentorship sponsorship where supporters fund coffee meetings, networking events, or LinkedIn coaching sessions. $20 sponsors one mentor session, $100 covers a month of support.

Idea 6

🔧 Tools for Success

Run a "tools of the trade" drive where donors buy specific items job seekers need — laptops, work boots, scrubs. Use wish list format with real-time updates.

