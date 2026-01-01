Giving Tuesday Templates for Wrestling Teams

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Wrestling Teams

template 1

Before #GivingTuesday

Your early support kicks off something big 🤼 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when communities rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide new wrestling gear and training equipment for 25 young athletes who can't afford it. Every early donation gets us closer to that goal. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to our wrestlers — not to credit card fees or platform costs. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign: Give early → Your early gift builds momentum and shows these kids their community believes in them. Thank you for being part of this team. – The Wrestling Program
template 2

On #GivingTuesday

Today's the day — help 25 wrestlers get the gear they need 🤼 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide new wrestling gear and training equipment for 25 young athletes who can't afford it. Every donation gets us closer to that goal. Your donation can help provide: - **$40** — new wrestling shoes for one athlete - **$85** — complete practice gear set (singlet, headgear, knee pads) - **$200** — training equipment that benefits the whole team **100% of your donation goes directly to our wrestlers** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a wrestler step onto the mat with confidence →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can show 25 young athletes their community believes in them. – The Wrestling Program
template 3

Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🤼 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,200** **18 young wrestlers** now have access to new gear and training equipment — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $160 in fees** — enough to fund wrestling shoes for 4 more athletes. *One parent told us:* "Seeing the community rally around these kids reminded me why wrestling builds more than just strength — it builds character." [Follow us on Instagram](https://instagram.com/yourwrestlingprogram) to see these athletes step onto the mat with confidence — the best matches are yet to come. With gratitude, **The Wrestling Program Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Wrestling Teams

template 1

It's Giving Tuesday 🥇 Today, we're raising funds to get 25 young wrestlers the gear they need to compete with confidence. **Help us reach our goal:** [Insert Donation Link] Your donation provides: 💪 **$40** = new wrestling shoes for one athlete 💪 **$85** = complete practice gear set 💪 **$200** = training equipment for the whole team Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds our wrestlers. These kids work hard. Let's show them their community has their back. [Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 2

It's Giving Tuesday! 🤼‍♂️ Our wrestlers train hard, but many can't afford gear, tournament fees, or travel costs. Today, we're raising funds to keep every athlete on the mat. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = wrestling shoes for one athlete $50 = tournament entry fee $100 = team gear for the season Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift goes directly to our wrestlers. Every dollar helps a young athlete chase their dreams. Will you be in their corner today? [Insert Donation Link] Thank you for believing in our team 💙 #GivingTuesday
template 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and our wrestling team is stepping onto the mat for our community. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $3,000 to fund equipment, tournament fees, and scholarships for student-athletes who can't afford to compete. - $50 = new wrestling shoes for one athlete - $150 = tournament entry fees for the season - $300 = full gear set for a scholarship wrestler We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to our wrestlers — not processing fees. Proud of our coaches and families for making this possible. If developing discipline, resilience, and character in young athletes resonates — share, donate, or drop a note below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Wrestling Teams

‍Idea 1

🤼 Sponsor-a-Wrestler Drive

Supporters "adopt" a wrestler for $50-$200, covering tournament fees, gear, or travel. Share wrestler profiles and progress updates. Track sponsorships with a live counter.

‍Idea 2

🏆 Championship Fund Challenge

Set tiered goals ($500/$1,500/$3,000) for team needs like new mats, uniforms, or tournament entry fees. Show progress visually and celebrate each milestone reached together.

‍Idea 3

💪 Gear-Up Giving Campaign

Let donors fund specific gear packages: $25 headgear, $75 wrestling shoes, $150 full uniform set. Display what's needed most and let supporters choose their impact.

‍Idea 4

📸 Wrestling Memory Lane

Parents and alumni share wrestling memories or photos. For every story shared, a sponsor donates $10 toward team expenses. Create a digital memory wall.

‍Idea 5

🎥 Skills for Support

Wrestlers demonstrate moves or training tips in short videos. Supporters pledge per video ($15-$50 each) to fund coaching clinics or equipment upgrades for the team.

‍Idea 6

⚡ Pin-for-Purpose Matches

Set up practice matches where spectators donate per takedown, pin, or match win. Live-stream or host in-person with real-time donation tracking and team cheering.

