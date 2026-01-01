Today's the day — help 25 wrestlers get the gear they need 🤼 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide new wrestling gear and training equipment for 25 young athletes who can't afford it. Every donation gets us closer to that goal. Your donation can help provide: - **$40** — new wrestling shoes for one athlete - **$85** — complete practice gear set (singlet, headgear, knee pads) - **$200** — training equipment that benefits the whole team **100% of your donation goes directly to our wrestlers** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a wrestler step onto the mat with confidence →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can show 25 young athletes their community believes in them. – The Wrestling Program

template 3 Thank you - Results + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🤼 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,200** **18 young wrestlers** now have access to new gear and training equipment — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $160 in fees** — enough to fund wrestling shoes for 4 more athletes. *One parent told us:* "Seeing the community rally around these kids reminded me why wrestling builds more than just strength — it builds character." [Follow us on Instagram](https://instagram.com/yourwrestlingprogram) to see these athletes step onto the mat with confidence — the best matches are yet to come. With gratitude, **The Wrestling Program Team**

Copy content