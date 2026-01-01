Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more kids, without extra work.
Idea 1
Supporters sponsor youth for $25 each to attend a special workshop or camp day. Show a live counter of kids funded and let donors see exactly who they’re helping.
Idea 2
Create skill-building kits ($15/$35/$75) that youth can take home. Donors fund supplies while kids learn cooking, coding, or crafts. Host an optional kit assembly volunteer day.
Idea 3
Run a 24-hour talent showcase auction. Youth perform or display art, donors bid with buy-it-now pricing. All proceeds fund next semester’s programs and activities.
Idea 4
Supporters fund mentorship hours at $20 each. Track progress with a live counter showing teens matched with mentors. Simple signup keeps donors engaged.
Idea 5
Create future fund jars ($10/$25/$50) for college prep, job training, or leadership camps. Donors pick their jar, you track totals live.
Idea 6
Youth create thank-you videos for donors who give $15+. Personal messages build connection while funding next quarter’s programming and activities.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Youth Development Organizations
template 1
template 2
template 3