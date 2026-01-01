template 1 Before #GivingTuesday Your early gift kicks off something big 💙 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide mentorship and life skills training for 75 young people in our community. Every early donation helps us reach that goal faster. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to youth programs — not to credit card fees or platform costs. Be one of the first 15 donors to kick off our campaign: {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and shows other supporters we're serious about making an impact. Thank you for believing in these young people. Let's make this Giving Tuesday count. – The Team Copy content COPIED!

On #GivingTuesday Today's your chance to change a young person's life 🌟 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide mentorship and life skills training for 75 young people in our community. Every donation helps us reach that goal. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — one week of after-school mentoring sessions - **$75** — a month of life skills workshops for one teen - **$150** — complete mentorship program for one young person **100% of your donation goes to youth programs** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a young person unlock their potential →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 75 young people the guidance and skills they need to thrive. – The Team