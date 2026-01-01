template 1 Before #GivingTuesday Your early gift kicks off something amazing 💙 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide mentorship and after-school programs for 75 young people in our community. Every early donation moves us closer to that goal. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to youth programs — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and inspires others to give. Thank you for believing in these kids. We're just getting started. – The [Org Name] Team Copy content COPIED!

template 2 On #GivingTuesday Today's the day — your gift changes a young person's future 🌟 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide mentorship and after-school programs for 75 young people in our community. Every donation brings us closer to that goal. Your donation can help provide: - **$30** — one week of after-school programming for a student - **$85** — a month of one-on-one mentoring sessions - **$200** — full semester of leadership development workshops **100% of your donation goes to youth programs** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a young person reach their potential →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can give 75 kids the support they need to thrive. – The [Org Name] Team