Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more kids, without extra work.
Idea 1
Supporters sponsor youth for $25 each to attend a special workshop or camp day. Show live counter of kids funded and share quick thank-you videos from participants.
Idea 2
Create skill-building kits ($15/$35/$75) with supplies for coding, art, or sports. Donors choose their level, you track progress with photos of kids using their kits.
Idea 3
Host a 24-hour talent showcase where youth perform virtually. Donors "tip" performers directly ($5-$50), funding next semester's programs while celebrating their achievements.
Idea 4
Supporters fund "mentorship hours" at $20 each. Track progress with a live counter showing hours funded and share quick updates from mentors and youth.
Idea 5
Create care packages ($10/$25/$50) with snacks, school supplies, or self-care items. Donors pick their level, you share photos of youth receiving packages.
Idea 6
Run a skills auction where youth offer services like tutoring or yard work. Donors bid starting at $15, funding programs while showcasing youth talents.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Youth Development Programs
