template 1 Before #GivingTuesday Your early gift helps rescue animals this Giving Tuesday 🐾 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people come together to support causes close to their hearts. We're launching a campaign to provide emergency medical care for 25 rescued animals who need immediate treatment. Every early donation brings us closer to giving these animals the second chance they deserve. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to veterinary care and rehabilitation — not to platform fees or processing costs. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and shows other supporters that rescue animals have champions like you. Thank you for being part of their healing journey. – The [Org Name] Team

template 2 On #GivingTuesday Today is Giving Tuesday — help rescue animals in need 🐾 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide emergency medical care for 25 rescued animals who need immediate treatment. Every donation brings us closer to giving these animals the second chance they deserve. Your donation can help provide: - **$50** — emergency antibiotics for one rescued animal - **$125** — surgical care for a wounded animal - **$300** — full medical rehabilitation for one animal **100% of your donation goes to veterinary care** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Give these animals their second chance →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can help 25 rescued animals get the medical care they desperately need. – The [Org Name] Team