CMHA Vancouver-Fraser Saves on Fees Daily Using Zeffy for Donations, Ticketing, and Donor Management

CMHA's Mission

The Canadian Mental Health Association, Vancouver-Fraser, is one of the more extensive CMHA network branches. Founded in 1918, CMHA focuses on providing education and services to Canadians affected by mental illness and directly contributes to their communities' long-term health and well-being.

‍

As an agency, CMHA Vancouver-Fraser presently serves the Greater Vancouver Region. It provides mental health promotion and mental illness recovery-focused programs and services for people of all ages and their families. You can read more about the organization’s impact by checking out its 2021-2022 Impact Report.