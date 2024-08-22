In order to educate more orphaned children, The Dream School switched to Zeffy and saved $1000 in fees.

Uganda Dream School's Mission

The Dream Nursery and Primary School in Kasenge, Uganda, offers fee-free schooling for children whose parents are either imprisoned or who died because of AIDS. All schools in Uganda, including public schools, require fees from their students’ families, which is a barrier to education for many vulnerable children, even those with loving parents. But for orphaned children, or those whose parents can’t work to provide for them, there is little to no shot at education.

The Dream School steps in to fill that gap, relying on donors to cover the school’s costs. Thanks to generous sponsors from all over the world, children with no support in Kasenge have the chance at an early education that could set the course for the rest of their lives.

Background

The Dream School wasn’t an easily realized vision. Founder Mpagi Edward Edmary spent 20 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit—for a murder, in fact, that never happened, as the victim was found alive and well only a few years after his supposed death.

Throughout those decades cut off from the rest of the world, Mgapi didn’t turn to self pity. Instead, he dreamed of caring for the less fortunate of his community: orphans who couldn’t care for themselves. Children whose parents had died of AIDS were sometimes shunned by their neighbors, and Mgapi met plenty of parents in prison who worried over the fate of their children.

When Mgapi was finally released, after intervention by Amnesty International, he saw the dream that sustained him through his years on death row become a reality. Mgapi shared his story with nonprofit leaders and found partners all over the world, finally founding his own organization, Dream One World.

In the years since, Mgapi and his partners opened a school for children who lost their parents to AIDS or prison: the Dream Nursery and Primary School. After years of raising funds and securing sponsorships for his students (as well as a few more years dealing with bureaucracy), the school was opened.

Today, the school serves 300 children from kindergarten to 8th grade, and they’ve already begun construction on a new high school facility, which is being built on land donated by a former student—proof positive of the Dream School’s mission.