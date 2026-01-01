99Pledges and Anython help you run activity-based fundraising campaigns, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you peer-to-peer fundraising tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
99 Pledges VS Anython
🤝
99Pledges takes 3.49% + 49¢ and Anython charges 2.9% + 30¢ per gift. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your walk-a-thon or challenge campaign keeps every dollar raised.
📞
99Pledges and Anython offer limited business-hours support. Zeffy provides unlimited help through live chat, phone calls, and personalized onboarding.
🎟️
99Pledges and Anython only handle peer-to-peer campaigns. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, ticketing, and donor management so you can run all fundraising from one place.
Zeffy keeps 100% of your donations with zero platform fees, while 99Pledges charges 3.49% + 49¢ per gift. For a $10,000 campaign, you'd lose $379 to fees with 99Pledges but keep every dollar with Zeffy.
Unlike Anython's 2.9% + 30¢ fees that reduce your fundraising revenue, Zeffy charges zero platform fees. Plus, donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform without affecting your cause's funds.
Yes! While 99Pledges and Anython focus only on P2P campaigns, Zeffy offers donations, events, memberships, online stores, auctions, and raffles - all with zero fees. One platform for all your fundraising needs.
Zeffy eliminates platform fees entirely while 99Pledges takes 3.49% + 49¢ per gift. Your $5,000 walk-a-thon keeps every dollar raised instead of losing $224 to fees. Plus, you get full fundraising tools beyond just P2P campaigns.
Zeffy provides unlimited support at no cost, while 99Pledges and Anython restrict phone support to premium users only. Get help setting up campaigns, troubleshooting issues, or training your team without paying extra fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript