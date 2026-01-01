99Pledges and Boosterthon help schools run peer-to-peer campaigns, but both charge fees that reduce what you raise. Zeffy gives you the same campaign tools — donation tracking, progress sharing, and mobile giving — with zero fees so your school keeps 100% of every donation.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
99 Pledges VS Boosterthon
💯
99Pledges takes 3.49% + 49¢ per gift and Boosterthon charges up to 46% in fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your walk-a-thon or fun run keeps every dollar raised.
🧰
99Pledges only handles peer-to-peer campaigns while Boosterthon limits you to fun runs. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, ticketing, and donor management in one platform.
📞
99Pledges offers limited phone support for premium accounts only and Boosterthon ties support to campaign packages. Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support for all users.
While 99Pledges charges 5% platform fees plus 3.49% + 49¢ card fees and Boosterthon takes up to 46% of funds raised, Zeffy is completely free. Your nonprofit keeps 100% of donations, with donors having the option to leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Yes! Zeffy proves that effective P2P fundraising doesn't require expensive fees. You get full campaign tools, unlimited fundraisers, social sharing features, and payment processing at zero cost. Small nonprofits can finally compete without losing precious funds to platform fees.
Zeffy offers 100% free peer-to-peer fundraising with no platform fees, while 99Pledges charges 5% on all funds raised plus 3.49% + 49¢ card fees. Your nonprofit keeps every dollar donated, and donors can leave voluntary contributions to support Zeffy's mission.
Unlike Boosterthon's expensive fun run events with fees up to 46%, Zeffy provides free peer-to-peer campaign tools that work year-round. Create unlimited campaigns, accept all payment types, and engage supporters without losing nearly half your funds to fees.
Zeffy eliminates the biggest barrier for small nonprofits: high fees. While competitors charge 5-46% in fees, Zeffy is completely free. You get full fundraising capabilities, unlimited campaigns, and keep 100% of donations to fund your mission.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript