99Pledges focuses on schools and teams while CauseMatch serves nonprofits with peer-to-peer campaigns, but both charge fees that reduce your fundraising results. Zeffy offers peer-to-peer fundraising tools, donation forms, and donor management with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
99 Pledges VS Cause Match
💯
99Pledges takes 3.49% plus 49¢ per gift and CauseMatch cuts 5% plus card fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your team fundraisers keep every dollar they raise.
☎️
99Pledges and CauseMatch offer limited email support with poor ratings. Zeffy provides unlimited phone and email support to help your campaigns succeed.
🧰
99Pledges and CauseMatch only handle peer-to-peer campaigns. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, ticketing, and donor management in one platform.
Zeffy keeps 100% of your donations with zero platform fees, while 99Pledges takes 3.49% + 49¢ per gift. Plus, Zeffy offers complete fundraising tools beyond just peer-to-peer campaigns - including events, auctions, and donor management all in one platform.
CauseMatch charges a 5% platform fee plus card processing fees, eating into your donations. Zeffy charges nothing - donors can optionally leave a voluntary contribution. You also get unlimited support and a full suite of fundraising tools, not just peer-to-peer campaigns.
Yes! While 99Pledges and CauseMatch focus mainly on peer-to-peer campaigns, Zeffy provides a complete fundraising platform. Run events, auctions, raffles, sell memberships, manage donors, and process all types of donations - all with zero fees.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees - you keep 100% of donations. 99Pledges takes 3.49% + 49¢ per gift, and CauseMatch charges 5% plus card fees. Plus, you get unlimited support and a complete fundraising platform, not just peer-to-peer tools.
Absolutely! Unlike 99Pledges and CauseMatch that focus only on peer-to-peer campaigns, Zeffy handles events, auctions, raffles, memberships, online stores, and donor management. Run all your fundraising activities in one place with zero fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
