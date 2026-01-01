99Pledges and DonorDrive help you run peer-to-peer campaigns, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you everything you need for walkathons, charity runs, and community fundraising — with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
99 Pledges VS Donordrive
99Pledges takes 3.49% + 49¢ per gift and DonorDrive charges 5% + card fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your walk-a-thon or team fundraiser keeps every dollar for your mission.
99Pledges and DonorDrive only handle peer-to-peer campaigns. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, event tickets, and online stores so you can run all your fundraising from one platform.
99Pledges limits support to business hours and DonorDrive restricts help by plan level. Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live chat whenever you need assistance.
Zeffy keeps 100% of your donations with zero platform fees, while 99Pledges takes 3.49% + 49¢ per gift. For a $10,000 campaign, that's $349+ in fees you keep with Zeffy. Plus, donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
DonorDrive charges 5% platform fees plus card processing costs, eating into your fundraising results. Zeffy charges zero platform fees and offers the same peer-to-peer tools, plus ticketing, auctions, and donor management all in one place.
Yes! Unlike 99Pledges and DonorDrive that focus only on P2P campaigns, Zeffy offers ticketing, auctions, raffles, memberships, and online stores. Run all your fundraising activities on one platform without paying multiple fees.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees while 99Pledges takes 3.49% + 49¢ and DonorDrive takes 5%. For a $5,000 P2P campaign, you keep $175-250 more with Zeffy. Plus, you get peer-to-peer, events, auctions, and donor management in one place.
Yes! While 99Pledges and DonorDrive only handle P2P campaigns, Zeffy includes ticketing, auctions, raffles, memberships, and online stores. Run your walkathon, gala, and silent auction on one platform without juggling multiple tools or fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
