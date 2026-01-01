99Pledges and Funraisin help you run walkathons and peer-to-peer campaigns, but they charge processing fees that reduce what you raise. Zeffy gives you the same P2P tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
99 Pledges VS Funraisin
99Pledges takes 3.49% + 49¢ per gift and Funraisin charges $120/month plus 5% fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your walk-a-thon actually funds your mission.
99Pledges limits support to business hours and Funraisin restricts help by plan tier. Zeffy offers unlimited email support whenever you need it.
99Pledges only handles campaigns and Funraisin lacks auctions, raffles, and stores. Zeffy includes everything you need for year-round fundraising.
Zeffy is the only 100% free P2P platform that also handles your other fundraising needs. While 99Pledges and Funraisin only do peer-to-peer campaigns, Zeffy runs P2P alongside auctions, events, and donor management with zero platform fees.
With 99Pledges charging 3.49% + 49¢ per gift and Funraisin at $120/month + 5%, you could save thousands annually. A nonprofit raising $50,000 through P2P would pay $1,795 to 99Pledges or $4,620 to Funraisin, but keeps it all with Zeffy.
Zeffy offers 100% free peer-to-peer fundraising with no platform fees, while 99Pledges charges 3.49% + 49¢ per donation. You keep every dollar raised with Zeffy, plus get comprehensive tools for auctions, raffles, and events that 99Pledges doesn't offer.
Unlike Funraisin's $120/month + 5% fees, Zeffy is completely free with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution. You get all the P2P tools plus ticketing, online stores, and membership management that Funraisin lacks.
Yes! While 99Pledges and Funraisin focus only on P2P campaigns, Zeffy is your all-in-one platform. Run peer-to-peer campaigns alongside auctions, raffles, event ticketing, online stores, and donor management - all with zero fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
