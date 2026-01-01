99Pledges and RunSignup help you run walk-a-thons and pledge drives, but they charge fees that reduce what you raise for your cause. Zeffy gives you peer-to-peer fundraising tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
99 Pledges VS Run Signup
99Pledges takes 3.49% + 49¢ per gift, RunSignup charges 4% plus card fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so you keep every dollar for your mission.
99Pledges only handles pledge campaigns, RunSignup focuses on race registration. Zeffy provides auctions, raffles, ticketing, and peer-to-peer in one platform.
99Pledges limits phone support to higher plans, RunSignup restricts help to premium customers. Zeffy includes unlimited support for every organization.
Zeffy offers 100% free fundraising with zero platform fees, while 99Pledges charges 3.49% + 49¢ per donation. You keep every dollar raised and get comprehensive tools beyond just pledge campaigns - including donations, events, memberships, and donor management all in one platform.
Unlike RunSignup's 4% fees plus card processing costs, Zeffy charges zero platform fees. While RunSignup focuses mainly on race registration, Zeffy provides complete nonprofit tools - from peer-to-peer campaigns to donor CRM, online stores, and event ticketing.
Zeffy provides unlimited email support, live chat, and comprehensive help resources at no extra cost. Unlike competitors who limit support by plan level or charge for phone assistance, every Zeffy user gets full access to our expert nonprofit support team.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees while 99Pledges takes 3.49% + 49¢ per donation and RunSignup charges 4% plus card fees. With Zeffy, donors can leave a voluntary contribution, but you keep 100% of what's raised for your cause.
Yes, Zeffy goes beyond P2P campaigns. You get donations, event ticketing, online stores, auctions, raffles, memberships, and donor CRM all in one platform. Unlike competitors focused only on campaigns or races, Zeffy covers your complete fundraising needs.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
