AlumnIQ focuses on higher education alumni engagement while Aplos combines accounting with donor tracking for churches and nonprofits. Zeffy gives you complete donor management, fundraising tools, and event ticketing with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation to fuel your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
AlumnIQ takes 3% per gift plus card fees, and Aplos charges $79/month plus card fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
AlumnIQ lacks auction and raffle tools, while Aplos requires separate software for events. Zeffy includes everything in one platform.
AlumnIQ and Aplos offer limited support based on your plan tier. Zeffy provides unlimited help to every organization, regardless of size.
Zeffy offers 100% free donor management with no monthly fees or transaction costs. Unlike AlumnIQ's 3% per gift plus card fees, you keep every dollar donated while accessing complete CRM tools, automated receipts, and donor communication features designed for all nonprofits, not just higher education.
While Aplos charges $79/month plus card fees on every gift, Zeffy provides free donation tracking, automated thank-you emails, and donor insights with zero platform fees. You get comprehensive donor management without the monthly subscription costs that eat into your budget.
Yes, Zeffy goes beyond basic donor tracking. You get free online donations, event ticketing, peer-to-peer fundraising, raffles, auctions, and membership management all in one platform. Unlike AlumnIQ or Aplos, there are no additional fees for these fundraising tools.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management without the fees that eat into your donations. While AlumnIQ charges 3% per gift and Aplos costs $79/month plus card fees, Zeffy offers free CRM tools, automated receipts, and donor tracking with zero platform costs.
Unlike AlumnIQ's 3% transaction fees or Aplos's $79 monthly subscription plus card fees, Zeffy costs nothing. You get full donor management, online giving, and fundraising tools without monthly bills or transaction costs cutting into your mission funding.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
