Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database
Information not available Donation History & Notes per Donor
Information not available
Donor Tags / Segments
Information not available Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed)
Information not available Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters) Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)
Information not available
Export Donor Data Anytime Information not available
Offline Donations Tracking
Information not available Pre-filled donation forms
Information not available

Pricing
3% per gift plus card fees
Monthly fees plus card fees per gift
Processing fees: 3% transaction fees (1.99% + $0.49 per transaction mentioned in some sources)
No processing fees from Beacon; payment providers charge their own rates.
Platform fees: Contact for pricing – no public pricing available
Beacon does not charge any platform fees on payments
Monthly fees: Contact for pricing – no public pricing available
Starting at £36/mo for Starter plan
Value for money: 4.7/5 vs 5.0

Features
4.7/5 - Strong for alumni, but needs extra tools for fundraising events and online giving.
5.0/5 - All-in-one donor platform, but transaction fees add up on every donation and membership.
Donations: Basic donation tracking and reporting within donor profiles, but no integrated donation processing or online giving forms
Beacon handles donation processing with basic forms, but charges processing fees that eat into your fundraising dollars.
Ticketing: No event ticketing system - while it tracks donor events, it doesn't handle ticket sales or event registration
Beacon lacks event ticketing features. You'd need additional ticketing software for fundraising events and galas.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: Limited peer-to-peer features through alumni network tools, but no dedicated peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns
Beacon offers basic peer-to-peer fundraising features, but with limited customization and higher processing costs.
Auctions: AlumnIQ doesn't offer auction functionality - it focuses on donor management and alumni engagement rather than fundraising events
Beacon doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual donor follow-up processes.
Raffles: No raffle or lottery management features - the platform focuses on donor data and communication rather than event-based fundraising
Beacon doesn't support raffle functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual winner selection processes.
Online store: No e-commerce or online store capabilities - AlumnIQ is built for donor relationship management, not retail sales
Beacon doesn't include online store capabilities. You'd need third-party e-commerce tools for selling merchandise.
Memberships: AlumnIQ focuses on alumni engagement rather than general membership management. Limited tools for recurring membership fees and member communications outside of alumni networks.
Beacon offers membership management with automated renewals and member communications, but charges transaction fees on all membership payments which can add up quickly for growing organizations.
Donor Management/CRM: Strong alumni database management with engagement tracking. Good for educational institutions but limited CRM features for diverse donor types and giving patterns.
Beacon provides donor management with contact tracking, giving history, and basic reporting. Their CRM is designed for nonprofits but lacks some advanced segmentation features found in specialized donor management systems.
Emails & Newsletter: Email marketing features designed for alumni outreach. Limited segmentation options and basic templates. Not built for broader nonprofit communication needs.
Beacon includes email marketing tools for donor communications and newsletters. However, advanced email features require higher-tier plans, and you're limited by contact numbers on lower plans.
Payment Processing: Basic payment processing through third-party integrations. No built-in donation forms or peer-to-peer fundraising tools. Requires additional setup for online giving.
Basic payment processing through third-party integrations. No built-in donation forms or peer-to-peer fundraising tools. Requires additional setup for online giving.

Payment methods
Basic event payments through third-party tools
No payment processing - donor management only
Credit Card Payments: Limited support - Basic payment collection for events and donations through third-party integrations
Not supported - Beacon is a donor management platform that doesn't handle payment processing directly
Apple Pay & Google Pay: Not supported - No mention of mobile wallet payment options on their platform
Not supported - Beacon doesn't offer payment processing capabilities for digital wallets
ACH / Bank Transfers: Not supported - AlumnIQ focuses on alumni engagement and events, not payment processing
Not supported - Beacon focuses on donor management and CRM features, not payment processing
Tap to Pay App: Not supported - AlumnIQ is web-based alumni engagement software without mobile payment features
Not supported - Beacon is a donor management system without in-person payment features

Customer Support
4.7/5 vs 5.0/5 Unlimited Support: AlumnIQ offers limited support based on plan tier
Beacon offers limited support based on plan tier and business hours
Phone Support / Office Hours: AlumnIQ provides phone support during standard business hours Beacon provides phone support during standard business hours only
Webinars: AlumnIQ offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users Beacon offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Help Center: AlumnIQ maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Beacon maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Email: AlumnIQ provides live chat support during business hours
Beacon provides live chat support during business hours for immediate assistance Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Support access depends on plan tier with phone help during business hours only Support access depends on plan tier with phone help during business hours only