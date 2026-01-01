AlumnIQ serves higher education while Bloomerang focuses on nonprofits, but both charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy combines donor management, online donations, and event ticketing with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation while building stronger donor relationships.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Alumn IQ VS Bloomerang
💰
AlumnIQ charges 3% per gift plus card fees, while Bloomerang takes 1% plus card fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
🧰
AlumnIQ lacks auction and raffle tools, while Bloomerang requires separate software for events. Zeffy includes everything you need for complete fundraising campaigns.
🎧
AlumnIQ and Bloomerang offer limited support based on your plan level. Zeffy provides unlimited support to every organization, regardless of donation volume.
Zeffy offers 100% free donor management with no monthly fees or transaction costs. Unlike AlumnIQ's 3% fees or Bloomerang's card fees plus 1% platform cut, you keep every dollar donated while getting powerful CRM tools built specifically for nonprofits.
Zeffy combines donor management with payment processing at zero cost. While AlumnIQ focuses on alumni relations and Bloomerang charges fees, Zeffy tracks donor history, manages relationships, and processes gifts without eating into your budget.
Yes, Zeffy goes beyond basic donor management. You get free fundraising tools, event ticketing, online stores, and peer-to-peer campaigns that AlumnIQ and Bloomerang either don't offer or charge extra for. All at zero cost to your organization.
Zeffy is completely free for donor management. While AlumnIQ charges 3% per gift plus card fees and Bloomerang takes card fees plus 1% platform cut, Zeffy costs nothing. Your donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Zeffy combines donor management with built-in fundraising tools at zero cost. Unlike AlumnIQ's alumni focus or Bloomerang's limited features, you get CRM, online donations, events, peer-to-peer campaigns, and stores all in one free platform.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript