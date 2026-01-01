ClearView CRM

Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database - Information not available vs ✓ Donation History & Notes per Donor - Information not available vs ✓
Donor Tags / Segments - Information not available vs ✓ Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed) - Information not available vs ✓ Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters) - Information not available vs ✓ Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...) - Information not available vs ✓ Export Donor Data Anytime - Information not available vs ✓
Offline Donations Tracking - Information not available vs ✓ Pre-filled donation forms - Information not available vs ✓ 

Pricing
AlumnIQ: 3% per gift plus card fees
ClearView CRM: $500/mo, $50/user + card fees

Processing fees:
AlumnIQ: 3% transaction fees (1.99% + $0.49 per transaction mentioned in some sources)
ClearView CRM: 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction

Platform fees:
AlumnIQ: N/A - Contact for pricing – no public pricing available
ClearView CRM: N/A

Monthly fees:
AlumnIQ: N/A - Contact for pricing – no public pricing available
ClearView CRM: $500 minimum, $50 per user per month

Value for money:
AlumnIQ: 4.7/5
ClearView CRM: 3.7/5

Features
AlumnIQ: 4.7/5 - Strong alumni database with solid engagement tracking. Straightforward for educational institutions. ClearView CRM: 3.7/5 - Donor CRM with useful features but steep learning curve. Setup requires technical knowledge and time. Donations:
AlumnIQ: Basic donation tracking and reporting - designed more for recording gifts than processing online donations
ClearView CRM: Basic donation tracking and reporting. Limited online giving forms with standard payment processing fees that eat into your fundraising. Ticketing:
AlumnIQ: No event ticketing - focuses on donor management rather than event registration and sales
ClearView CRM: Basic event management with limited ticketing features. Standard processing fees apply to all ticket sales, reducing your event revenue. Peer-to-Peer Fundraising:
AlumnIQ: Limited peer-to-peer features - some alumni networking tools but no dedicated fundraising campaigns
ClearView CRM: Limited peer-to-peer fundraising features. Basic campaign setup but lacks comprehensive tools for supporter engagement and social sharing. Auctions:
AlumnIQ: No auction functionality - AlumnIQ focuses on donor management and alumni engagement, not fundraising events
ClearView CRM: ClearView CRM doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bidders and donations. Raffles:
AlumnIQ: No raffle functionality - AlumnIQ doesn't include event-based fundraising tools
ClearView CRM: No dedicated raffle functionality. You'd need external raffle software and manually import participant data back into your CRM. Online store:
AlumnIQ: No online store capabilities - AlumnIQ is built for donor relationships, not selling products
ClearView CRM: No built-in online store capabilities. You'd need to integrate third-party e-commerce tools and manage inventory separately. Memberships:
AlumnIQ: AlumnIQ focuses on alumni engagement but lacks dedicated membership management tools for recurring dues, member tiers, or automated renewal processes that nonprofits need.
ClearView CRM: ClearView CRM offers basic membership tracking but lacks automated renewal reminders and member communication tools that nonprofits need. Donor Management/CRM:
AlumnIQ: Strong alumni database management with engagement tracking. Good for educational institutions but lacks nonprofit-specific features like gift acknowledgments and donor stewardship workflows.
ClearView CRM: ClearView CRM provides donor tracking and gift management but can be complex to set up and requires technical knowledge to customize properly. Emails & Newsletter:
AlumnIQ: Basic email capabilities for alumni outreach. Limited segmentation options and no advanced automation for donor stewardship or engagement campaigns.
ClearView CRM: ClearView CRM includes basic email functionality but limited templates and segmentation options compared to dedicated email tools. Payment Processing:
AlumnIQ: Limited payment options through third-party integrations. No built-in donation forms or recurring giving tools. Requires additional setup and fees for processing payments.
ClearView CRM: Limited payment options through third-party integrations. No built-in donation forms or recurring giving tools. Requires additional setup and fees for processing payments.

Payment methods
AlumnIQ: No payment processing - requires third-party tools
ClearView CRM: No payment processing - requires third-party tools

Credit Card Payments:
AlumnIQ: Not supported - AlumnIQ is designed for alumni relations management, not donation processing
ClearView CRM: Not supported - ClearView CRM is a donor management system without built-in payment capabilities

Apple Pay & Google Pay:
AlumnIQ: Not supported - AlumnIQ specializes in higher education engagement tools, not payment methods
ClearView CRM: Not supported - ClearView CRM doesn't include payment processing features

ACH / Bank Transfers:
AlumnIQ: Not supported - AlumnIQ focuses on alumni engagement and events, not payment processing
ClearView CRM: Not supported - ClearView CRM focuses on donor relationship management, not payment processing

Tap to Pay App:
AlumnIQ: Not supported - AlumnIQ is built for alumni management and events, not mobile payments
ClearView CRM: Not supported - ClearView CRM is designed for donor data management, not payment collection

Customer Support
AlumnIQ: 4.7/5
ClearView CRM: 3.7/5 Unlimited Support:
AlumnIQ: AlumnIQ offers email support with response times based on plan level
ClearView CRM: ClearView CRM offers tiered support based on subscription level Phone Support / Office Hours:
AlumnIQ: AlumnIQ provides phone support during standard business hours
ClearView CRM: ClearView CRM provides phone support during standard business hours Webinars:
AlumnIQ: AlumnIQ offers periodic training sessions and product demos
ClearView CRM: ClearView CRM offers periodic training sessions and product demos Help Center:
AlumnIQ: AlumnIQ maintains a knowledge base with articles and guides
ClearView CRM: ClearView CRM maintains a knowledge base with articles and guides Email:
AlumnIQ: AlumnIQ provides live chat support during business hours
ClearView CRM: ClearView CRM provides live chat support during business hours Nonprofit-Focused Support Team:
AlumnIQ: Support response times vary by plan level with phone help during business hours only
ClearView CRM: Tiered support access based on subscription with business-hours phone availability