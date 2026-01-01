AlumnIQ focuses on higher education while DonorSnap serves all nonprofits, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, online donations, event ticketing, and email tools with zero fees — so you can build stronger donor relationships without the ongoing costs.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Alumn IQ VS Donorsnap
AlumnIQ takes 3% per gift plus card fees, while DonorSnap charges monthly fees plus card fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, keeping 100% of donations for your mission.
Both platforms focus on donor tracking but lack integrated fundraising tools like donation forms, events, or raffles. Zeffy combines donor management with complete fundraising capabilities.
AlumnIQ and DonorSnap offer standard business hours support with response delays. Zeffy provides dedicated nonprofit support that understands your unique challenges and timeline pressures.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits - no monthly fees, no transaction costs, no hidden charges. AlumnIQ takes 3% per gift plus card fees, while DonorSnap charges monthly fees plus transaction costs. With Zeffy, you keep every dollar donated.
Traditional donor management platforms like AlumnIQ and DonorSnap only track donor data but require separate tools for payments, events, and fundraising. Zeffy combines donor management with built-in payment processing, event ticketing, online stores, and peer-to-peer campaigns - all free.
Zeffy offers 100% free donor management with built-in payment processing, while AlumnIQ charges 3% per gift plus card fees and DonorSnap requires monthly fees plus transaction costs. You keep every dollar donated and get comprehensive CRM tools without the hefty price tag.
Unlike AlumnIQ and DonorSnap that require separate payment processors with additional fees, Zeffy includes free payment processing for all major credit cards, ACH, Apple Pay, and Google Pay. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Yes! While AlumnIQ and DonorSnap focus mainly on donor databases, Zeffy provides complete fundraising tools including online stores, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, and membership management - all at zero cost to your organization.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
