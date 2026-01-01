AlumnIQ focuses on higher education alumni engagement while ProDon offers donor management for all nonprofits, but both charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy provides complete donor management, donation processing, and relationship tracking with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation while building stronger donor relationships.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
AlumnIQ and ProDon charge transaction fees plus monthly costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
AlumnIQ and ProDon focus on donor management but lack auction, raffle, and ticketing features. Zeffy includes everything you need for events and campaigns.
AlumnIQ and ProDon require complex technical setup and ongoing contracts. Zeffy gets you fundraising in minutes with no long-term commitments.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management at zero cost - no monthly fees, no transaction charges. AlumnIQ takes 3% per gift plus card fees, while ProDon stacks monthly fees on top of card processing costs. Keep 100% of donations.
Yes. Zeffy includes donor CRM, online giving, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, and online stores in one platform. AlumnIQ and ProDon focus only on donor data, requiring separate tools for actual fundraising activities.
Zeffy offers 100% free donor management with no monthly fees or transaction costs. Unlike AlumnIQ's 3% per gift fees or ProDon's stacking monthly and card fees, you keep every dollar donated while getting complete CRM, online giving, and automated receipts.
Zeffy includes built-in payment processing for all major credit cards, ACH, Apple Pay, and Google Pay at zero cost. AlumnIQ and ProDon require third-party processors with additional fees, creating extra costs and complex setup for your donation collection.
Zeffy provides complete fundraising tools including peer-to-peer campaigns, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, and online stores - all free. AlumnIQ and ProDon focus mainly on donor data but lack these essential fundraising features nonprofits need.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
