Donor Management CRM Features

Easy Donor Database
Information not available (AlumnIQ)
✓ (ProDon) Donation History & Notes per Donor
Information not available (AlumnIQ)
✓ (ProDon)

Donor Tags / Segments ✓ (AlumnIQ)
✓ (ProDon)

Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed)
Information not available (AlumnIQ) ✓ (ProDon)

Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters)
✓ (AlumnIQ)
✓ (ProDon)

Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...) Information not available (AlumnIQ)
✓ (ProDon)

Export Donor Data Anytime
Information not available (AlumnIQ) ✓ (ProDon)

Offline Donations Tracking
Information not available (AlumnIQ)
✓ (ProDon) Pre-filled donation forms
Information not available (AlumnIQ)
✓ (ProDon)

Pricing

AlumnIQ: 3% per gift plus card fees
ProDon: N/A - Monthly fees + card fees stack up

Processing fees
AlumnIQ: 3% transaction fees (1.99% + $0.49 per transaction mentioned in some sources)
ProDon: N/A - Competitive rate with discounts by plan; exact fees vary by plan and are not disclosed. Third-party payment processing via Paysafe.

Platform fees
AlumnIQ: N/A - Contact for pricing – no public pricing available
ProDon: N/A - Included in monthly subscription (online forms platform for Donations, Ticketing, and Donor Cover).

Monthly fees
AlumnIQ: N/A - Contact for pricing – no public pricing available
ProDon: $168/month - Starting from per month; includes cloud hosting and online forms platform. Pricing varies by plan and exact pricing requires a quote.

Value for money
AlumnIQ: 4.7/5
ProDon: 3.0/5

Features

AlumnIQ: 4.7/5 - Smooth alumni engagement. Minimal setup, strong donor tracking, but limited fundraising tools. ProDon: 3.0/5 - Powerful donor database. Steep learning curve, complex setup, requires training to use effectively.

Donations
AlumnIQ: Basic donation tracking and donor management features, but limited online donation processing capabilities compared to dedicated platforms
ProDon: ProDon handles donation processing and donor management with basic online giving forms, though setup can be complex for smaller teams.

Ticketing
AlumnIQ: Basic event management capabilities but no comprehensive ticketing system for fundraising events
ProDon: ProDon doesn't include event ticketing features. You'd need separate ticketing software for fundraising events and galas.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
AlumnIQ: Limited peer-to-peer fundraising tools - mainly focuses on direct donor engagement rather than supporter-led campaigns
ProDon: ProDon doesn't offer peer-to-peer fundraising tools. You'd need separate platforms for supporter-led campaigns and events.

Auctions
AlumnIQ: AlumnIQ doesn't offer auction functionality - it focuses on donor management and alumni engagement rather than fundraising events
ProDon: ProDon doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bidders and donations.

Raffles
AlumnIQ: No dedicated raffle management features - AlumnIQ concentrates on donor data and relationship management
ProDon: ProDon doesn't support raffle management. You'd need external tools to run raffles and track ticket sales effectively.

Online store
AlumnIQ: No built-in online store functionality - AlumnIQ is designed for donor relationships, not merchandise sales
ProDon: ProDon doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. You'd need third-party solutions to sell merchandise or products online.

Memberships
AlumnIQ: AlumnIQ focuses on alumni engagement but lacks dedicated membership management tools for recurring dues, member tiers, or automated renewal processes that nonprofits need.
ProDon: ProDon offers basic membership tracking but requires manual setup and lacks automated renewal reminders or member portal features.

Donor Management/CRM
AlumnIQ: Strong alumni database management with engagement tracking, but limited fundraising tools and lacks comprehensive donor journey mapping for broader nonprofit supporter bases.
ProDon: Strong donor database with detailed giving history, pledge tracking, and reporting but complex interface requires training.

Emails & Newsletter
AlumnIQ: Basic email capabilities for alumni outreach, but missing advanced segmentation, automated campaigns, and nonprofit-specific templates that help engage diverse donor audiences.
ProDon: Limited email capabilities focused on donation receipts and basic communications - not designed for newsletter campaigns.

Payment Processing
AlumnIQ: AlumnIQ requires third-party payment processors with additional transaction fees. No built-in payment processing means extra costs and complex setup for donation collection.
ProDon: AlumnIQ requires third-party payment processors with additional transaction fees. No built-in payment processing means extra costs and complex setup for donation collection.

Payment methods

AlumnIQ: No payment processing - requires separate system
ProDon: Limited payments - needs third-party setup

Credit Card Payments
AlumnIQ: Not supported - AlumnIQ is a donor management platform without integrated payment processing
ProDon: Limited - Requires third-party payment processor integration for credit card processing

Apple Pay & Google Pay
AlumnIQ: Not supported - AlumnIQ specializes in alumni engagement tools, not payment acceptance
ProDon: Not supported - No built-in mobile wallet payment options available

ACH / Bank Transfers
AlumnIQ: Not supported - AlumnIQ focuses on alumni engagement and donor management, not payment processing
ProDon: Not supported - ProDon focuses on donor management and doesn't process ACH payments directly

Tap to Pay App
AlumnIQ: Not supported - AlumnIQ is designed for donor relationship management, not mobile payments
ProDon: Not supported - ProDon doesn't offer mobile point-of-sale payment solutions

Customer Support

AlumnIQ: 4.7/5
ProDon: 3.0/5

Unlimited Support AlumnIQ: AlumnIQ offers limited support based on plan tier
ProDon: ProDon offers limited support based on subscription tier

Phone Support / Office Hours AlumnIQ: AlumnIQ provides phone support during standard business hours
ProDon: ProDon provides phone support during standard business hours

Webinars
AlumnIQ: AlumnIQ offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
ProDon: ProDon offers training webinars and educational sessions for users

Help Center
AlumnIQ: AlumnIQ maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
ProDon: ProDon maintains a comprehensive help center with guides and FAQs

Email AlumnIQ: AlumnIQ provides live chat support during business hours
ProDon: ProDon provides live chat support during business hours

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
AlumnIQ: Support access depends on plan tier with phone and chat during business hours only
ProDon: Support access limited by subscription tier with phone and chat during business hours only